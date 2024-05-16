Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 16, 2024

Siddhant-Mrunal To Star In SLB's Next 

Presently basking on the success of Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his impeccable work in cinema

 Sanjay Leela Bhansali 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has green-lighted multiple movie projects under his home production

Production 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

However, his next directorial is Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. But, his other production venture brings two exciting actors together

 Love & War 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

Rose to fame with his performance in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to star in Bhansali's next production 

Siddhant Chaturvedi 

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram 

Stormed many hearts with her performance in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, Mrunal Thakur is playing the female lead opposite Siddhant in the SLB film 

Mrunal Thakur 

Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

Ravi Udyawar, who directed Mom, will helm this movie 

 Director 

Image: Ravi Udyawar's Instagram 

The untitled movie is a musical drama. Both the actors are likely to play musicians in the movie 

Images: Siddhant & Mrunal’s Instagram

 Musical-drama 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will bankroll the movie under his banner, Bhansali Productions 

Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram 

 Producer 

The principal photography of the movie is likely to begin this month 

 Shooting 

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram 

The Musical saga starring a fresh pair is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2025 

 Release Date 

Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram 

