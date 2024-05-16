Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
may 16, 2024
Siddhant-Mrunal To Star In SLB's Next
Presently basking on the success of Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his impeccable work in cinema
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali has green-lighted multiple movie projects under his home production
Production
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
However, his next directorial is Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. But, his other production venture brings two exciting actors together
Love & War
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Rose to fame with his performance in Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to star in Bhansali's next production
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram
Stormed many hearts with her performance in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna, Mrunal Thakur is playing the female lead opposite Siddhant in the SLB film
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
Ravi Udyawar, who directed Mom, will helm this movie
Director
Image: Ravi Udyawar's Instagram
The untitled movie is a musical drama. Both the actors are likely to play musicians in the movie
Images: Siddhant & Mrunal’s Instagram
Musical-drama
Sanjay Leela Bhansali will bankroll the movie under his banner, Bhansali Productions
Image: Bhansali Productions’ Instagram
Producer
The principal photography of the movie is likely to begin this month
Shooting
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi's Instagram
The Musical saga starring a fresh pair is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2025
Release Date
Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
