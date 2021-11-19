Nov 19, 2021

Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari Wagh's sizzling chemistry

Author: Akshat Sundrani 

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy in 2019, while Sharvari Wagh will mark her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2

 (image- Taras Taraporvala)

Debut

Siddhant and Sharvari have been posting stories on their Instagram accounts since Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announcedsince the movie was announced

Social media

(image- Taras Taraporvala)

Movie promotions

They have been actively promoting their new film together, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and are acing the promotions game with their sizzling chemistry

(image- Taras Taraporvala)

Sharvari and Siddhant raise the temperatureas they both pose with smouldering and sultry expressions and look absolutely stunning

Raising the bar

(image- Taras Taraporvala)

The audiences have high expectations from modern Bunty and Babli, but they have already wowed them with their sizzling chemistry

Chemistry

(image- Taras Taraporvala)

Here, the two look adorablemaking moves to their catchy song, ‘Lub Ju’, from their upcoming flick

Shaking a leg

Video: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

As they strike a pose in close proximity, the two look absolutely hot together

Sizzle together

(image- Taras Taraporvala)

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to hit theatres on November 19, 2021, and we can't wait to see what kind of magic they have in store for us

Movie release

(image- IMDb)

