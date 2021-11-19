Nov 19, 2021
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sharvari Wagh's sizzling chemistry
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy in 2019, while Sharvari Wagh will mark her debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 (image- Taras Taraporvala)
Debut
Siddhant and Sharvari have been posting stories on their Instagram accounts since Bunty Aur Babli 2 was announcedsince the movie was announced
Social media(image- Taras Taraporvala)
Movie promotions
They have been actively promoting their new film together, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and are acing the promotions game with their sizzling chemistry(image- Taras Taraporvala)
Sharvari and Siddhant raise the temperatureas they both pose with smouldering and sultry expressions and look absolutely stunning
Raising the bar(image- Taras Taraporvala)
The audiences have high expectations from modern Bunty and Babli, but they have already wowed them with their sizzling chemistry
Chemistry(image- Taras Taraporvala)
Here, the two look adorablemaking moves to their catchy song, ‘Lub Ju’, from their upcoming flick
Shaking a legVideo: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
As they strike a pose in close proximity, the two look absolutely hot together
Sizzle together(image- Taras Taraporvala)
Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to hit theatres on November 19, 2021, and we can't wait to see what kind of magic they have in store for us
Movie release(image- IMDb)
