MAR 17, 2023

Siddharth Anand spills beans on Fighter

Director Siddharth Anand recently revealed exciting details about his upcoming movie, Fighter, in an interview

Image: Siddharth Anand IMDb

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, and it promises to be an action-packed thriller

Anand revealed that Fighter is one of the most ambitious projects he has ever undertaken, and he is excited to bring it to the big screen

Image: Marflix Pictures Instagram

The director praised Hrithik Roshan for his ability to adapt quickly to different roles and called him "like a chameleon"

Image: Marflix Pictures Instagram

Image: Fighter (2024) - IMDb

Anand also revealed that the movie will have some of the most breathtaking action sequences ever seen in Indian cinema

He shared that the team has been working hard to create a unique and immersive experience for the audience

Image: Marflix Pictures Instagram

Deepika Padukone's character in the movie is said to be very different from her previous roles, and she is expected to surprise her fans

Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Anand also revealed that Fighter has been shot in some of the most beautiful locations around the world

Image: Pinkvilla

The director promised that the movie will be a visual spectacle and will offer something new and exciting for audiences

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Fans of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone can't wait to see them together on screen, and with these exciting revelations, the anticipation for Fighter has only increased

Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

