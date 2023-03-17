MAR 17, 2023
Siddharth Anand spills beans on Fighter
Director Siddharth Anand recently revealed exciting details about his upcoming movie, Fighter, in an interview
Image: Siddharth Anand IMDb
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, and it promises to be an action-packed thriller
Anand revealed that Fighter is one of the most ambitious projects he has ever undertaken, and he is excited to bring it to the big screen
Image: Marflix Pictures Instagram
The director praised Hrithik Roshan for his ability to adapt quickly to different roles and called him "like a chameleon"
Image: Marflix Pictures Instagram
Image: Fighter (2024) - IMDb
Anand also revealed that the movie will have some of the most breathtaking action sequences ever seen in Indian cinema
He shared that the team has been working hard to create a unique and immersive experience for the audience
Image: Marflix Pictures Instagram
Deepika Padukone's character in the movie is said to be very different from her previous roles, and she is expected to surprise her fans
Image: Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Anand also revealed that Fighter has been shot in some of the most beautiful locations around the world
Image: Pinkvilla
The director promised that the movie will be a visual spectacle and will offer something new and exciting for audiences
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Fans of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone can't wait to see them together on screen, and with these exciting revelations, the anticipation for Fighter has only increased
Image: Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
