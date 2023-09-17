Heading 3

Siddharth Anand's upcoming 6 projects

Over the time, Siddharth Anand has positioned himself as one of the top directors for big-budget action films 

Siddharth Anand

The director who started his career with the rom-com genre soon switched to action genre and never looked back. His filmography includes- Salaam Namastey, Bang Bang, War, & Pathaan among others

Filmography

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand launched his home production, Marflix Pictures. The filmmaker is now lining up multiple exciting projects

 Production House

Sid Anand's immediate next release is Fighter. The aerial action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Sid is directing & producing the film

Fighter

SRK-Suhana Film

Further, the Pathaan director is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in the capacity of a producer. He is reportedly bankrolling SRK's film with Sujoy Ghosh that will mark the launch of Suhana Khan in Bollywood 

A Netflix Original

Moreover, the filmmaker also has a Netflix Original action franchise as his production venture. The untitled movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat while Robbie Grewal is directing it

Krrish 4

As per the reports, Siddharth Anand is co-producing Krrish 4 along with Rakesh Roshan. The much-awaited superhero high-budget film will be directed by Karan Malhotra

Post Fighter release, Siddharth Anand will be directing Tiger VS Pathaan starring two giant megastars of Indian cinema- Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It will be produced by YRF

Tiger VS Pathaan

Siddharth Anand is further reviving his delayed project Rambo with Tiger Shroff. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead. It will be directed by Rohit Dhawan

Rambo Remake

Siddharth Anand holds an impeccable record of not giving any flop yet as a director 

 Success Ratio

