Over the time, Siddharth Anand has positioned himself as one of the top directors for big-budget action films
Siddharth Anand
Image: Mamta Anand's Instagram
The director who started his career with the rom-com genre soon switched to action genre and never looked back. His filmography includes- Salaam Namastey, Bang Bang, War, & Pathaan among others
Filmography
Image: IMDb
After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand launched his home production, Marflix Pictures. The filmmaker is now lining up multiple exciting projects
Image: Siddharth Anand's Instagram
Production House
Sid Anand's immediate next release is Fighter. The aerial action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. Sid is directing & producing the film
Fighter
Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram
SRK-Suhana Film
Image: Gauri Khan's Instagram
Further, the Pathaan director is reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in the capacity of a producer. He is reportedly bankrolling SRK's film with Sujoy Ghosh that will mark the launch of Suhana Khan in Bollywood
A Netflix Original
Image: IMDb
Moreover, the filmmaker also has a Netflix Original action franchise as his production venture. The untitled movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat while Robbie Grewal is directing it
Krrish 4
Image: IMDb
As per the reports, Siddharth Anand is co-producing Krrish 4 along with Rakesh Roshan. The much-awaited superhero high-budget film will be directed by Karan Malhotra
Post Fighter release, Siddharth Anand will be directing Tiger VS Pathaan starring two giant megastars of Indian cinema- Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It will be produced by YRF
Tiger VS Pathaan
Image: YRF's Instagram
Siddharth Anand is further reviving his delayed project Rambo with Tiger Shroff. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor is playing the female lead. It will be directed by Rohit Dhawan
Rambo Remake
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Siddharth Anand holds an impeccable record of not giving any flop yet as a director