Heading 3
Sidharth and Kiara's mushy moments
Entertainment
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Akriti Anand
FEB 03, 2023
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra adorably looks at Kiara as Shershaah completes one year. He shared the video on his social handle
Love is in the air
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
They have won everyone’s hearts with their chemistry
Chemistry
Disha to Sara: Celebs in swimsuits
Malaika Arora in mini dresses
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Every time they come together, they just steal everyone’s attention
Evergreen
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth and Kiara are seen talking to each other with just their eyes and it is adorable
Expressions
Image: Pinkvilla
They are looking adorable together as they attended Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash
Power Couple
Image: Pinkvilla
The couple donned stylish outfits as they made public appearance together
Stylish
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara and Sid are often spotted together and never fail to make a style statement
Statement looks
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth and Kiara look so happy standing with each other and posing for a picture
Posers
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth and Kiara make for one of the cutest couples
Beautiful
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.