Sidharth and Kiara's mushy moments

Entertainment

Akriti Anand

FEB 03, 2023

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra adorably looks at Kiara as Shershaah completes one year. He shared the video on his social handle

Love is in the air

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

They have won everyone’s hearts with their chemistry

Chemistry

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Every time they come together, they just steal everyone’s attention

Evergreen

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth and Kiara are seen talking to each other with just their eyes and it is adorable

Expressions

Image: Pinkvilla

They are looking adorable together as they attended Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash

Power Couple

Image: Pinkvilla

The couple donned stylish outfits as they made public appearance together

Stylish

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara and Sid are often spotted together and never fail to make a style statement

Statement looks

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth and Kiara look so happy standing with each other and posing for a picture

Posers

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth and Kiara make for one of the cutest couples

Beautiful

