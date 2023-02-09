FEB 09, 2023
Sidharth And Kiara’s Wedding Diary
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made permanent booking on February 7
'Permanent Booking'
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The duo is a delightful couple
Reel To Real Life
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Jannat Zubair Inspired V-Day Looks
Sidharth & Kiara’s Relationship Timeline
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
We are happy crying seeing Sidharth planting a kiss on Kiara’s cheek right after their marriage
Full Of Love
Sidharth and Kiara papped together for the first time as a married couple, look at her sindoor and mangalsutra
Image: Pinkvilla
Mr. & Mrs. Malhotra
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara looks amazing in an all-black outfit along with a shawl and Sidharth looks handsome in leather jacket
Cutest Couple
Sid and Kiara are twinning in red as they reached Delhi for their wedding reception
Image: Pinkvilla
Ravishing In Red
It’s the way Sidharth is looking at Kiara, a match made in heaven
Image: Pinkvilla
Moments Captured
Sid and Kiara’s wedding is no less than a fairytale
Image: Pinkvilla
Fairytale Wedding
Cheers to this beautiful couple that makes us believe in love stories
Image: Pinkvilla
Picture-Perfect
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.