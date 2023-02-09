Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Entertainment

FEB 09, 2023

Sidharth And Kiara’s Wedding Diary

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made permanent booking on February 7

'Permanent Booking'

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

The duo is a delightful couple

Reel To Real Life

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Jannat Zubair Inspired V-Day Looks

Sidharth & Kiara’s Relationship Timeline

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

We are happy crying seeing Sidharth planting a kiss on Kiara’s cheek right after their marriage

Full Of Love

Sidharth and Kiara papped together for the first time as a married couple, look at her sindoor and mangalsutra

Image: Pinkvilla

Mr. & Mrs. Malhotra

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara looks amazing in an all-black outfit along with a shawl and Sidharth looks handsome in leather jacket

Cutest Couple

Sid and Kiara are twinning in red as they reached Delhi for their wedding reception

Image: Pinkvilla

Ravishing In Red

It’s the way Sidharth is looking at Kiara, a match made in heaven

Image: Pinkvilla

Moments Captured

Sid and Kiara’s wedding is no less than a fairytale

Image: Pinkvilla

Fairytale Wedding

Cheers to this beautiful couple that makes us believe in love stories

Image: Pinkvilla

Picture-Perfect

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here