Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 23, 2023

Sidharth-Kiara: First job of celebs

Sidharth Malhotra dabbled in modeling at the age of 18. Later on he worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram 

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram


Sonakshi Sinha began her career as a costume designer for movies like Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005

Sonakshi Sinha

Anushka Sharma Inspired Hairstyle

Kiara-Nora: Celebs In Fish Cut Dresses


Parineeti Chopra is a triple degree holder in Business Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School. Due to lack of jobs in the UK she worked at Yash Raj Films as an intern in their marketing and public relations team

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

Ranveer Singh worked at advertising agencies as a copywriter before entering Bollywood

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram 

Ranveer Singh

Big B’s first job was in a shipping company as an executive. Later on, he worked as a freight broker for a shipping firm

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani worked as a teacher in a Mumbai-based playschool before landing a role in the 2014 movie Fugly

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was a chef in a Bangkok-based restaurant

John Abraham worked as a media planner

Image: John Abraham Instagram

John Abraham

Ayushmann Khurrana started with a reality show MTV Roadies. He worked as a Radio Jockey in Delhi and then later joined MTV as a VJ

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram 

Ayushmann Khurrana

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here