FEB 23, 2023
Sidharth-Kiara: First job of celebs
Sidharth Malhotra dabbled in modeling at the age of 18. Later on he worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on My Name Is Khan
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha began her career as a costume designer for movies like Mera Dil Leke Dekho in 2005
Sonakshi Sinha
Parineeti Chopra is a triple degree holder in Business Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School. Due to lack of jobs in the UK she worked at Yash Raj Films as an intern in their marketing and public relations team
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Ranveer Singh worked at advertising agencies as a copywriter before entering Bollywood
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh
Big B’s first job was in a shipping company as an executive. Later on, he worked as a freight broker for a shipping firm
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani worked as a teacher in a Mumbai-based playschool before landing a role in the 2014 movie Fugly
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar was a chef in a Bangkok-based restaurant
John Abraham worked as a media planner
Image: John Abraham Instagram
John Abraham
Ayushmann Khurrana started with a reality show MTV Roadies. He worked as a Radio Jockey in Delhi and then later joined MTV as a VJ
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
