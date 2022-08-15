Heading 3
Sidharth & Kiara’s cute moments
Prerna Verma
AUGUST 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
As their film Shershaah turned 1 today, Sidharth Malhotra shared a video with Kiara Advani and we bet you will not be able to stop gushing over the way they look at each other
The way Sid looks at Kiara
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth and Kiara have all our hearts and their chemistry is really to die for
Romantic chemistry
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Aren’t these two the cutest, racing our heartbeats every time they come together?
That evergreen love
Video: Sidharth Malhotra
Did you notice Sid and Kiara talking to each other with just their eyes? Someone has rightly said, love needs no language!
The talk from expressions
Image: Pinkvilla
Twinning at the airport
Sidharth and Kiara recently were spotted at the Mumbai airport and reportedly, they were coming back from Dubai after celebrating the actress’ birthday
Image: Pinkvilla
The rumoured lovebirds attended their friend Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash and they were always together
Sid & Kiara at Shahid’s party
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth and Kiara can never stop smiling when they are together and this picture is proof
The never fading smile
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara and Sid are often spotted together at the airport and they never fail to make a style statement
Casual King & Queen
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth and Kiara look so happy standing with each other and posing for a picture
Posers together
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth and Kiara indeed make for one of the cutest on-screen and off-screen (rumoured) couples
The good-looking duo
