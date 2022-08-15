Heading 3

Sidharth & Kiara’s cute moments

Prerna Verma

AUGUST 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

As their film Shershaah turned 1 today, Sidharth Malhotra shared a video with Kiara Advani and we bet you will not be able to stop gushing over the way they look at each other

The way Sid looks at Kiara

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth and Kiara have all our hearts and their chemistry is really to die for

Romantic chemistry

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Aren’t these two the cutest, racing our heartbeats every time they come together?

That evergreen love

Video: Sidharth Malhotra

Did you notice Sid and Kiara talking to each other with just their eyes? Someone has rightly said, love needs no language!

The talk from expressions

Image: Pinkvilla

Twinning at the airport

Sidharth and Kiara recently were spotted at the Mumbai airport and reportedly, they were coming back from Dubai after celebrating the actress’ birthday

Image: Pinkvilla

The rumoured lovebirds attended their friend Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash and they were always together

Sid & Kiara at Shahid’s party

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth and Kiara can never stop smiling when they are together and this picture is proof

The never fading smile

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara and Sid are often spotted together at the airport and they never fail to make a style statement

Casual King & Queen

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth and Kiara look so happy standing with each other and posing for a picture

Posers together

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth and Kiara indeed make for one of the cutest on-screen and off-screen (rumoured) couples

The good-looking duo

