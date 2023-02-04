Heading 3

Akriti Anand

Entertainment

FEB 04, 2023

SIDHARTH-KIARA WEDDING: DETAILS REVEALED

As per reports Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married in the first week of February in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Love birds

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Sidharth, Kiara’s mushy moments

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The marriage is expected on February 6 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their pre-wedding ceremonies include sangeet, mehendi, and haldi will take place on February 4 and 5

Timeline

The big fat wedding is taking place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The palace is a five-star hotel and is situated amid a beautiful scenic location and lush greenery

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

Wedding Venue

Image: Pinkvilla

The couple is expected to perform on their song Raataan Lambiyan at the sangeet night

Sangeet

It will include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with Rajasthani delicacies like bajre ki roti, bajre ka soyta

Image: Pinkvilla

Menu

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Ashvini Yardi have been invited to the wedding. Kiara's best friend Isha Ambani might also grace the ceremony

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Guest list

Kathputli and Manganiyaar artists have been invited to perform at the wedding. Apart from this a desert safari and fun activities have also been planned for the guests

Image: Pinkvilla

Special plans

The couple is rumoured to be wearing Manish's designed outfit. Kiara will be wearing a red lehenga while Sidharth will don an off-white sherwani with a red shafa

Image: Pinkvilla

Wedding outfits

Kiara and Sidharth are expected to host two receptions. The first reception will take place in Delhi and the second one will be held in Mumbai

Image: Pinkvilla

Reception

