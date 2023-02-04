FEB 04, 2023
SIDHARTH-KIARA WEDDING: DETAILS REVEALED
As per reports Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married in the first week of February in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
Love birds
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sidharth, Kiara’s mushy moments
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The marriage is expected on February 6 in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their pre-wedding ceremonies include sangeet, mehendi, and haldi will take place on February 4 and 5
Timeline
The big fat wedding is taking place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The palace is a five-star hotel and is situated amid a beautiful scenic location and lush greenery
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
Wedding Venue
Image: Pinkvilla
The couple is expected to perform on their song Raataan Lambiyan at the sangeet night
Sangeet
It will include a lavish spread of Continental and Indian food, along with Rajasthani delicacies like bajre ki roti, bajre ka soyta
Image: Pinkvilla
Menu
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Ashvini Yardi have been invited to the wedding. Kiara's best friend Isha Ambani might also grace the ceremony
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Guest list
Kathputli and Manganiyaar artists have been invited to perform at the wedding. Apart from this a desert safari and fun activities have also been planned for the guests
Image: Pinkvilla
Special plans
The couple is rumoured to be wearing Manish's designed outfit. Kiara will be wearing a red lehenga while Sidharth will don an off-white sherwani with a red shafa
Image: Pinkvilla
Wedding outfits
Kiara and Sidharth are expected to host two receptions. The first reception will take place in Delhi and the second one will be held in Mumbai
Image: Pinkvilla
Reception
