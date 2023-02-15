FEB 15, 2023
Sidharth-Kiara’s Dreamy Wedding Journey
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are glowing at their mehendi ceremony
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Pyaar Ka Rang
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sidharth and Kiara are embracing their love for each other
Love is in the air
Sidharth And Kiara’s Wedding Diary
Newlyweds Sidharth-Kiara’s Cute Moments
Kiara wore an ivory-hued lehenga with a yellow netted dupatta styled with heavy statement kundan necklace and matching earrings whereas Sidharth sported a yellow kurta and a matching salwar
Image: Pinkvilla
Mehendi Look
Kiara and Sidharth are looking picture-perfect together
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Perfect Together
Sidharth and Kiara are looking dreamy on their special day
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Fairytale Wedding
Sidharth and Kiara promise to always be together and in love
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Folded Hands Gesture
Sidharth Malhotra is planting a special wedding kiss on his Mrs.’ cheek
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Wedding Kiss
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are a delightful couple and we bless them from our hearts
Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Reel To Real Life
We cannot take our eyes off the newlyweds
Image: Pinkvilla
Mr. & Mrs. Malhotra
Sidharth and Kiara are a match made in heaven
Image: Pinkvilla
Raab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Sidharth and Kiara exuded glamour at their star-studded wedding reception
Image: Pinkvilla
Glam Reception
