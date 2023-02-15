Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 15, 2023

Sidharth-Kiara’s Dreamy Wedding Journey

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are glowing at their mehendi ceremony 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Pyaar Ka Rang

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Sidharth and Kiara are embracing their love for each other 

 Love is in the air

Sidharth And Kiara’s Wedding Diary

Newlyweds Sidharth-Kiara’s Cute Moments

Kiara wore an ivory-hued lehenga with a yellow netted dupatta styled with heavy statement kundan necklace and matching earrings whereas Sidharth sported a yellow kurta and a matching salwar

Image: Pinkvilla 

Mehendi Look

Kiara and Sidharth are looking picture-perfect together 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Perfect Together 

Sidharth and Kiara are looking dreamy on their special day 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Fairytale Wedding

Sidharth and Kiara promise to always be together and in love 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Folded Hands Gesture 

Sidharth Malhotra is planting a special wedding kiss on his Mrs.’ cheek 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Wedding Kiss

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are a delightful couple and we bless them from our hearts 

Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Reel To Real Life

We cannot take our eyes off the newlyweds 

Image: Pinkvilla

Mr. & Mrs. Malhotra 

Sidharth and Kiara are a match made in heaven 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Raab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Sidharth and Kiara exuded glamour at their star-studded wedding reception 

Image: Pinkvilla

Glam Reception

