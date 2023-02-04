FEB 04, 2023
Sidharth-Kiara's exotic wedding location
Suryagarh Palace is a luxurious fortress in Jaisalmer that promises a gateway to the magnificent Thar Desert.
Palace
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
Disha to Sara: Celebs in swimsuits
Sidharth, Kiara’s mushy moments
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
The mandap is decorated with flowers, beautiful lights, and comfortable seating arrangements for the guests
Mandap décor
The rooms at the hotel come with traditional handcrafted furnishings and heritage art pieces
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
Bedrooms
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
the bathroom of the palace is also another level of luxurious experience
Bathroom
The palace also arranges dinner at the Thar Desert and as per reports, the couple has organised a safari for their guests
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
Dinner at Desert
Rajasthani folk dancers are there in the palace to welcome the guests
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
Local Dance
Traveling often leaves us tired and everyone needs a good spa for relaxation
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
Spa
The courtyard features a fountain with seating arrangement made around it
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
Central Courtyard
During the evening a special music show is organised for the guests
Image: Suryagarh Instagram
Music
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.