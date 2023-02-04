Heading 3

Akriti Anand

Entertainment

FEB 04, 2023

Sidharth-Kiara's exotic wedding location

Suryagarh Palace is a luxurious fortress in Jaisalmer that promises a gateway to the magnificent Thar Desert. 

Palace

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

The mandap is decorated with flowers, beautiful lights, and comfortable seating arrangements for the guests

Mandap décor

The rooms at the hotel come with traditional handcrafted furnishings and heritage art pieces

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

 Bedrooms

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

 the bathroom of the palace is also another level of luxurious experience

Bathroom

The palace also arranges dinner at the Thar Desert and as per reports, the couple has organised a safari for their guests

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

Dinner at Desert

Rajasthani folk dancers are there in the palace to welcome the guests

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

Local Dance

Traveling often leaves us tired and everyone needs a good spa for relaxation

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

Spa

The courtyard features a fountain with seating arrangement made around it

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

Central Courtyard

During the evening a special music show is organised for the guests

Image: Suryagarh Instagram

Music

