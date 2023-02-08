FEB 08, 2023
Sidharth & Kiara’s Relationship Timeline
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met at the wrap up party of Lust Stories in 2018
First Meeting
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth and Kiara were introduced to each other at a party by common friends
Linked By Common Friends
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
In 2019, their relationship rumours first started floating when the lovebirds flew together to South Africa to ring in the New Year’s Eve
Holidaying In South Africa
The lovely couple signed their first film together and that is Shershaah in 2021
Image: Pinkvilla
Shershaah
Image: Pinkvilla
Sid-Kiara kept their relationship under the wrap and never spoke directly
Under The Wrap
We witnessed a pure loved-up moment of Sid and Kiara during the 1 year anniversary of Shershaah
Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Loved Up
Sidharth and Kiara shared a cute moment during flag hoisting on Independence day and we could see Sidharth’s hand
Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Independence Day
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are enjoying a desert safari together
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Desert Safari
That's it, on February 7, the loveliest couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani officially tied the knot and we cannot take our eyes off them
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Wedding Bells
