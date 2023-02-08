Heading 3

FEB 08, 2023

Sidharth & Kiara’s Relationship Timeline

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first met at the wrap up party of Lust Stories in 2018

First Meeting 

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth and Kiara were introduced to each other at a party by common friends 

Linked By Common Friends 

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

In 2019, their relationship rumours first started floating when the lovebirds flew together to South Africa to ring in the New Year’s Eve

Holidaying In South Africa

The lovely couple signed their first film together and that is Shershaah in 2021 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Shershaah

Image: Pinkvilla

Sid-Kiara kept their relationship under the wrap and never spoke directly 

Under The Wrap

We witnessed a pure loved-up moment of Sid and Kiara during the 1 year anniversary of Shershaah 

Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Loved Up

Sidharth and Kiara shared a cute moment during flag hoisting on Independence day and we could see Sidharth’s hand

Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Independence Day 

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are enjoying a desert safari together 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Desert Safari

That's it, on February 7, the loveliest couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani officially tied the knot and we cannot take our eyes off them 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Wedding Bells 

