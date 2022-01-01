Sidharth Malhotra gives
fitness goals
Prerna Verma
SEPT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Open air gym
Love traveling but also a gym freak? Take cues from Sidharth Malhotra on how to make your own open-air gym
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Cycle on the go!
Sidharth Malhotra makes outdoor working out look so much fun. He chose to cycle for working out
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Workout with a view
Never miss out on any moment you get to work out and we believe that is the funda of Sidharth Malhotra
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
When all you need is a tree
Look at Sidharth win hearts while he works out in style with the help of a tree
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Man in action
Sidharth indulges in an extensive workout in this picture looking perfect as always
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Underwater Yoga
This indeed has to be the best form of workout for all the adventure junkies out there!
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Upside down
Say hello to the man who loves to hang out, but with a twist!
Video : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Kukkad munda!
Did your heart just skip a beat after looking at this kukkad’s collar bones
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Cycling is one of the best forms of working out and Sidharth often indulges in it
Burn those calories
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Enjoy workouts
Sidharth Malhotra can be seen enjoying his workouts and that is evident in this video
