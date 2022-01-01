Heading 3

Sidharth Malhotra gives

fitness goals

Prerna Verma

SEPT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Open air gym

Love traveling but also a gym freak? Take cues from Sidharth Malhotra on how to make your own open-air gym

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Cycle on the go!

Sidharth Malhotra makes outdoor working out look so much fun. He chose to cycle for working out

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Workout with a view

Never miss out on any moment you get to work out and we believe that is the funda of Sidharth Malhotra

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

When all you need is a tree

Look at Sidharth win hearts while he works out in style with the help of a tree

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Man in action

Sidharth indulges in an extensive workout in this picture looking perfect as always

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Underwater Yoga

This indeed has to be the best form of workout for all the adventure junkies out there!

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Upside down

Say hello to the man who loves to hang out, but with a twist!

Video : Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Kukkad munda!

Did your heart just skip a beat after looking at this kukkad’s collar bones

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Cycling is one of the best forms of working out and Sidharth often indulges in it

Burn those calories

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Enjoy workouts

Sidharth Malhotra can be seen enjoying his workouts and that is evident in this video

