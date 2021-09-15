sept 15, 2021
Sidharth Malhotra loves the beach
Sidharth poses for an adorable selfie by the sea and we just cannot stop gushing
He also gave us a glimpse of him doing some underwater yoga with this picture
This sunkissed picture of Sidharth Malhotra at the beach is driving away all our midweek blues
Sidharth is seen posing in a swanky printed cotton shirt at the beach and is (sea)sing the day!
Sidharth had a rather banger start to 2021 and this video shows just how he dove into the year
Underwater diving is Sidharth’s favourite activity and he claims that he is at peace when he is underwater
Sidharth is quite happy at the sea as he is seen having the time of his life riding a motorbike
We simply cannot get enough of watching Sid Malhotra jump into the sea with a cheeky grin
This picture makes us want to put on our tank tops and shades, and take a trip to the beach right away
