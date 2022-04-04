Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

APR 04, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra robs hearts in black

Bold and edgy

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra oozes charm in this black attire. He donned a white shirt, black leather jacket, and black pants. The Shershaah actor looked so hot in this look

A stylish match

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Nothing can beat the equation of a black outfit and Sidharth’s smile and this photo is proof. The way he elevated this casual black t-shirt is beyond words

Traditional wear never looked this hot until Sidharth decided to show it to the world. The highlight of this black look is his red turban which screams GORGEOUSNESS

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Terrific in traditional

The actor looks super handsome in this three-piece black suit. This look is enough to make his fans’ day

Suave in black

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He wore a t-shirt with denim and completed his look with a black jacket. Typical Sidharth style, yet so unique as usual

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Oozing hotness in style

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

It is no secret that the actor is a fitness freak and often hits the gym. But here, he raised the temperature in black gym wear

Slaying in Athleisure

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

It is a treat for his fans to see him in a black ensemble. Here, he looks super handsome, we are not complaining

Desi in black

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Posing in a casual black tee with a cap, he rocked a selfie when Shershaah released

Nothing like too much black

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He looks so cute as he poses for the camera, smiling and wearing an all-black outfit

He’s a Cutie

