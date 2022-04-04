Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
APR 04, 2022
Heading 3
Sidharth Malhotra robs hearts in black
Bold and edgy
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra oozes charm in this black attire. He donned a white shirt, black leather jacket, and black pants. The Shershaah actor looked so hot in this look
A stylish match
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Nothing can beat the equation of a black outfit and Sidharth’s smile and this photo is proof. The way he elevated this casual black t-shirt is beyond words
Traditional wear never looked this hot until Sidharth decided to show it to the world. The highlight of this black look is his red turban which screams GORGEOUSNESS
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Terrific in traditional
The actor looks super handsome in this three-piece black suit. This look is enough to make his fans’ day
Suave in black
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He wore a t-shirt with denim and completed his look with a black jacket. Typical Sidharth style, yet so unique as usual
Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Oozing hotness in style
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
It is no secret that the actor is a fitness freak and often hits the gym. But here, he raised the temperature in black gym wear
Slaying in Athleisure
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
It is a treat for his fans to see him in a black ensemble. Here, he looks super handsome, we are not complaining
Desi in black
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Posing in a casual black tee with a cap, he rocked a selfie when Shershaah released
Nothing like too much black
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He looks so cute as he poses for the camera, smiling and wearing an all-black outfit
He’s a Cutie
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT : Grazia Millennial Awards Who wore what