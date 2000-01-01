Student of The Year
Released in 2012, this Karan Johar directorial marked Sidharth’s big Bollywood debut along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He did leave a mark with this debut performance
Hasee Toh Phasee
Helmed by Vinil Mathew, Hasee Toh Phasee was a rom-com and featured Parineeti Chopra opposite Sidharth. The movie opened to decent reviews
Released in 2014, this Mohit Suri directorial was a romantic thriller starring Sidharth, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in lead. The movie did a good business at box office
Ek Villain
Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Brothers was a sports drama starring Sidharth, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. It was a remake of the American film Warrior
Brothers
Released in 2016, Kapoor & Sons was a family comedy-drama that was helmed by Shakun Batra. Apart from Sidharth, the movie also featured Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, etc
Kapoor & Sons
Directed by Raj & DK, A Gentleman is an action-comedy starring Sidharth, Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty in the lead. It opened to moderate reviews from critics
A Gentleman
A mystery thriller which was directed by Abhay Chopra, Ittefaq featured Sidharth, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead
Ittefaq
Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary was an action thriller and is said to be inspired by the Adarsh Housing Society Scam
Aiyaary
This Milap Zaveri directorial was a romantic action film and featured Sidharth, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh
Marjaavaan
Based on the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah featured Sidharth Malhotra in the lead opposite Kiara Advani who played his love interest
Shershaah
