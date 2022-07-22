Heading 3
Sidharth Malhotra’s PICS with dogs
JULY 22, 2022
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth had shared a cute lazy morning selfie with his sleepy dog and it was sheer cuteness
Lazy morning selfie
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
This selfie had this furry creature showering wet kisses on Sidharth. Cute, isn’t it?
Wet kisses
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth was all smiles as he posed with his pet dog Oscar. Don’t miss Oscar’s swag in sunglasses
The posers
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth couldn’t take his eyes off the little puppy on sets and the way the munchkin was looking at the actor was all about unconditional love
Too much love
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Oscar was seen lazying around in Sidharth’s lap in this throwback pic
Lazying around
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth found himself a perfect selfie partner on the sets of Kapoor & Sons
Cutest selfie partner
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth was seen posing with his pet pooch in this adorable picture and it was all about unconditional love
Unconditional love
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
As Sidharth clicked a pic with a sleeping puppy, this pic had cuteness written all over it
Cuteness overload
Sidharth flaunted his goofy side as he imitated Oscar while clicking a selfie
Being goofy
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth was seen petting a golden Labrador and it made for a perfectly happy pic
A moment of joy
