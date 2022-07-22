Sidharth Malhotra’s PICS with dogs

Heading 3

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth had shared a cute lazy morning selfie with his sleepy dog and it was sheer cuteness

Lazy morning selfie

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

This selfie had this furry creature showering wet kisses on Sidharth. Cute, isn’t it?

Wet kisses

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth was all smiles as he posed with his pet dog Oscar. Don’t miss Oscar’s swag in sunglasses

The posers

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth couldn’t take his eyes off the little puppy on sets and the way the munchkin was looking at the actor was all about unconditional love

Too much love

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Oscar was seen lazying around in Sidharth’s lap in this throwback pic

Lazying around

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth found himself a perfect selfie partner on the sets of Kapoor & Sons

Cutest selfie partner

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth was seen posing with his pet pooch in this adorable picture and it was all about unconditional love

Unconditional love

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

As Sidharth clicked a pic with a sleeping puppy, this pic had cuteness written all over it

Cuteness overload

Sidharth flaunted his goofy side as he imitated Oscar while clicking a selfie

Being goofy

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth was seen petting a golden Labrador and it made for a perfectly happy pic

A moment of joy

