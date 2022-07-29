Mission Majnu
Mission Majnu is an espionage thriller set in the 1970s. Sidharth Malhotra will be essaying the role of a RAW agent who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil
Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut
The film also marks the Bollywood debut of National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi will also be seen in key roles
With 10 June release date, the Shantanu Bagchi directorial will now clash with Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera
Mission Majnu release date
Another movie in Sidharth Malhotra’s pipeline is Thank God, where the actor will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh
Thank God
It is a slice of life film backed by T-Series Films and Maruti International, and directed by Indra Kumar
‘Slice of life’ film
The refreshing comedy is set to release theatrically on July 29, 2022
Thank God release date
Next up, Sidharth has Karan Johar’s Yodha, which is Dharma Productions’ first aerial action franchise film. The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar
Yodha
Sidharth will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna for the first time in the movie
Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna
The film is being helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It is set to release theatrically on November 11, 2022
Yodha release date
Recently, Sidharth announced that he would be featuring in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. They will be making their digital debut with the web series titled Indian Air Force
Indian Police Force
