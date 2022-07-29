Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

APR 21, 2022

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming projects

Mission Majnu

Image: IMDb

Mission Majnu is an espionage thriller set in the 1970s. Sidharth Malhotra will be essaying the role of a RAW agent who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil

Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut

Image: Pinkvilla

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of National Crush Rashmika Mandanna. Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi will also be seen in key roles

With 10 June release date, the Shantanu Bagchi directorial will now clash with Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Twitter

Mission Majnu release date

Another movie in Sidharth Malhotra’s pipeline is Thank God, where the actor will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

Thank God

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

It is a slice of life film backed by T-Series Films and Maruti International, and directed by Indra Kumar

‘Slice of life’ film

Image: Pinkvilla

The refreshing comedy is set to release theatrically on July 29, 2022

Thank God release date

Image: IMDb

Next up, Sidharth has Karan Johar’s Yodha, which is Dharma Productions’ first aerial action franchise film. The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar

Yodha

Video: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna for the first time in the movie

Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna

Image: IMDb

The film is being helmed by debutant directors Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. It is set to release theatrically on November 11, 2022

Yodha release date

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Recently, Sidharth announced that he would be featuring in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. They will be making their digital debut with the web series titled Indian Air Force

Indian Police Force

