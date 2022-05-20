Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 20, 2022
Sidharth Malhotra is too hot to handle
Well-toned and perfect
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The actor has one of the best gym bodies in B-town and this picture is proof of it.
Filmy Sid
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He is a synonym for the ‘magical dream’ as he channelled his inner SRK in this green field.
He is too hot to handle in this sunkissed snap. He donned a stripped shirt and paired it with sunglasses.
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Kukkad Kamal Da
The star exudes charm in a winter coat. Also, our hearts are fluttering at his clean-shaven look.
If looks could kill
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Well, by now, you have become Sid’s fan too (we know!), and this intense picture is making you fall in love with him more.
What a poser
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
His contagious smile is enough to make our hearts melt. Also, he looks too good to be true in a monochromatic picture.
That smile
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth opts for black traditional wear with a maroon turban and at this point ladies, we all can feel our fast heartbeats right?
Hey handsome
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
His perfectly chiselled body and beautiful expressions are just another excuse for us to fall in love (all over again).
Oo La La
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The Shershaah actor never fails to impress his fans. Here, he flaunted his toned biceps.
Are you for real?
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
He looks cute and hot at the same time as he plays with her hair in this gorgeous photograph.
Sid, you beauty
