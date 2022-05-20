Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 20, 2022

Heading 3

Sidharth Malhotra is too hot to handle

|

Well-toned and perfect

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The actor has one of the best gym bodies in B-town and this picture is proof of it.

Filmy Sid

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He is a synonym for the ‘magical dream’ as he channelled his inner SRK in this green field.

He is too hot to handle in this sunkissed snap. He donned a stripped shirt and paired it with sunglasses.

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Kukkad Kamal Da

The star exudes charm in a winter coat. Also, our hearts are fluttering at his clean-shaven look.

If looks could kill

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Well, by now, you have become Sid’s fan too (we know!), and this intense picture is making you fall in love with him more.

What a poser

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

His contagious smile is enough to make our hearts melt. Also, he looks too good to be true in a monochromatic picture.

That smile

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth opts for black traditional wear with a maroon turban and at this point ladies, we all can feel our fast heartbeats right?

Hey handsome

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

His perfectly chiselled body and beautiful expressions are just another excuse for us to fall in love (all over again).

Oo La La

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

The Shershaah actor never fails to impress his fans. Here, he flaunted his toned biceps.

Are you for real?

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

He looks cute and hot at the same time as he plays with her hair in this gorgeous photograph.

Sid, you beauty

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday-inspired date night looks

Click Here