Sidharth Malhotra's love for jackets

Prerna Verma

JULY 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra always looks dapper in whatever he wears. Look at him slay in this brown jacket

The stylish brown jacket

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Perfect for the funky winter look, Sidharth wore this black jacket and posed in front of the wall art

The black high-neck jacket

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram 

Sidharth Malhotra takes a nature walk wearing his biker jacket and looks super cool

The biker leather jacket

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Image

Not everyone can experiment with bold colours and this orange jacket looks awesome Sid

Hottie in an orange jacket

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off Sidharth as he looks too handsome in this brown jacket

The brown leather jacket

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sidharth wore an Army print jacket during the promotions of his film Shershaah and looked great in it

The Army print jacket

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

A denim jacket is one outfit that never goes out of fashion. Sidharth sported one in this picture

The denim jacket

Sidharth yet again slayed in his orange jumper look and this time the jumper had big collars to make him look more stylish

The orange jumper

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Sid wore this long black coat during his London visit and looks no less than a royal

The long coat

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Yet another stylish jacket in Sidharth’s collection making him look like a million bucks

The grey denim jacket

