Sidharth Malhotra's love for jackets
Prerna Verma
JULY 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra always looks dapper in whatever he wears. Look at him slay in this brown jacket
The stylish brown jacket
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Perfect for the funky winter look, Sidharth wore this black jacket and posed in front of the wall art
The black high-neck jacket
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra takes a nature walk wearing his biker jacket and looks super cool
The biker leather jacket
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Image
Not everyone can experiment with bold colours and this orange jacket looks awesome Sid
Hottie in an orange jacket
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off Sidharth as he looks too handsome in this brown jacket
The brown leather jacket
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sidharth wore an Army print jacket during the promotions of his film Shershaah and looked great in it
The Army print jacket
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
A denim jacket is one outfit that never goes out of fashion. Sidharth sported one in this picture
The denim jacket
Sidharth yet again slayed in his orange jumper look and this time the jumper had big collars to make him look more stylish
The orange jumper
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Sid wore this long black coat during his London visit and looks no less than a royal
The long coat
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Yet another stylish jacket in Sidharth’s collection making him look like a million bucks
The grey denim jacket
