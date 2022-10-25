pinkvilla
OCT 25, 2022
Sidharth to Katrina: Best Diwali looks
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a green mermaid-style lehenga set from Manish Malhotra's latest collection at his Diwali bash.
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as ever clad in a black sheer saree with a statement blouse and opted for chunky jewelry for a Diwali party.
Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal wore a bandi jacket, a silk kurta, and a deep blue embroidered bandhgala by designer Kunal Rawal for Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party.
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a velvet blue lehenga, her blouse was adorned with golden hints and crystalline embellishments etched to the hem.
Source: Pinkvilla
Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome in a green kurta which was adorned with floral prints. He paired it with black pants.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan wore a golden saree that had feathered detailing at the pallu by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a black sharara blouse set which had embroidered in ivory. It also came with a long cape.
Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan donned an all-white kurta and pajamas. He paired it with a long blue floral cape to complete his look.
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a pink lehenga set by Anushka Reddy. It featured floral designs on it and she paired it with a plunging neckline blouse.
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora looked stunning in a black saree designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma. She paired it with a sheer lacy blouse.
