OCT 25, 2022

FASHION

Sidharth to Katrina: Best Diwali looks

Shefali Fernandes

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a green mermaid-style lehenga set from Manish Malhotra's latest collection at his Diwali bash. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif looked gorgeous as ever clad in a black sheer saree with a statement blouse and opted for chunky jewelry for a Diwali party.

Katrina Kaif

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal wore a bandi jacket, a silk kurta, and a deep blue embroidered bandhgala by designer Kunal Rawal for Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. 

Vicky Kaushal

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani wore a velvet blue lehenga, her blouse was adorned with golden hints and crystalline embellishments etched to the hem. 

Kiara Advani

Source: Pinkvilla

Sidharth Malhotra looked handsome in a green kurta which was adorned with floral prints. He paired it with black pants. 

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan wore a golden saree that had feathered detailing at the pallu by Falguni Shane Peacock. 

Suhana Khan

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a black sharara blouse set which had embroidered in ivory. It also came with a long cape.

Ananya Panday

Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan donned an all-white kurta and pajamas. He paired it with a long blue floral cape to complete his look. 

Kartik Aaryan

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a pink lehenga set by Anushka Reddy. It featured floral designs on it and she paired it with a plunging neckline blouse.

Kriti Sanon

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a black saree designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma. She paired it with a sheer lacy blouse.

Malaika Arora

