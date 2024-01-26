Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

January 26, 2024

Signs based on SRK's movies

Aries, much like Shah Rukh Khan's character in Chak De! India, are natural leaders and go-getters. They're driven by a competitive spirit and have the determination to lead their team to victory

Aries - Chak De! India

Images: IMDb

Taureans, like King Khan's character in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, appreciate the simple pleasures of life and find love and connection in everyday moments

Images: IMDb

Taurus - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Cancer individuals, like Shah Rukh Khan's character in My Name Is Khan, are deeply empathetic and nurture relationships. They champion the cause of love and understanding

Cancer - My Name Is Khan

Images: IMDb

Leos, much like the Bollywood Badshah's character in Om Shanti Om, have a natural flair for drama and a magnetic presence that shines brightly on and off the screen

Leo - Om Shanti Om

Images: IMDb

Virgos, similar to SRK's character in Swades, are conscientious and driven by the desire to make a meaningful impact on society

Virgo - Swades

Images: IMDb

Librans, like Shah Rukh's character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, are diplomatic and believe in fairytale romances, where love conquers all

Libra - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Images: IMDb

King Khan's portrayal of the enigmatic Don mirrors the intense and mysterious nature of Scorpios, who often have hidden depths and secrets

Scorpio - Don

Images: IMDb

Sagittarians, much like SRK's character in Chennai Express, are adventurous and always ready for a journey, even if it's unplanned

Sagittarius - Chennai Express

Images: IMDb

Capricorn - Fan

Images: IMDb

Capricorns, akin to the Pathaan actor's role in Fan, are dedicated, ambitious, and committed to their idols, just like his character's unwavering devotion

Pisces individuals, much like Khan's character in Devdas, are emotional, artistic, and often entangled in deep, dramatic emotions and love stories

Pisces - Devdas

Images: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here