Jiya Surana
Entertainment
January 26, 2024
Signs based on SRK's movies
Aries, much like Shah Rukh Khan's character in Chak De! India, are natural leaders and go-getters. They're driven by a competitive spirit and have the determination to lead their team to victory
Aries - Chak De! India
Taureans, like King Khan's character in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, appreciate the simple pleasures of life and find love and connection in everyday moments
Taurus - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
Cancer individuals, like Shah Rukh Khan's character in My Name Is Khan, are deeply empathetic and nurture relationships. They champion the cause of love and understanding
Cancer - My Name Is Khan
Leos, much like the Bollywood Badshah's character in Om Shanti Om, have a natural flair for drama and a magnetic presence that shines brightly on and off the screen
Leo - Om Shanti Om
Virgos, similar to SRK's character in Swades, are conscientious and driven by the desire to make a meaningful impact on society
Virgo - Swades
Librans, like Shah Rukh's character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, are diplomatic and believe in fairytale romances, where love conquers all
Libra - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
King Khan's portrayal of the enigmatic Don mirrors the intense and mysterious nature of Scorpios, who often have hidden depths and secrets
Scorpio - Don
Sagittarians, much like SRK's character in Chennai Express, are adventurous and always ready for a journey, even if it's unplanned
Sagittarius - Chennai Express
Capricorn - Fan
Capricorns, akin to the Pathaan actor's role in Fan, are dedicated, ambitious, and committed to their idols, just like his character's unwavering devotion
Pisces individuals, much like Khan's character in Devdas, are emotional, artistic, and often entangled in deep, dramatic emotions and love stories
Pisces - Devdas
