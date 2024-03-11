Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Entertainment
March 11, 2024
Signs Rocky Randhawa is a green flag
Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa is literally a heartthrob
Such a heartthrob ji
Image: IMDB
Rocky defies cultural barriers by learning Kathak from Rani's father, despite his family's disapproval
#1
Image: IMDB
Witnessing Rocky's genuine interest in his girlfriend's values and culture and his willingness to make mistakes in order to grow is truly inspiring
Image: IMDB
#2
Rocky values Rani's opinions on his family business rather than being narrow-minded and encourages her views
Image: IMDB
#3
Rocky's open communication and romantic gestures reveal his love language: acts of service and quality time, making him a green flag partner
#4
Image: IMDB
Rocky was secure and had faith in his relationship; he was not threatened by the presence of another potential partner in her life
#5
Image: IMDB
Rocky was open to unlearning childhood teachings and embracing new skills, like making tea and doing household chores
#6
Image: IMDB
He didn't let his love for Rani blind him; when he thought she made a mistake, he stood by his family and supported them too
#7
Image: IMDB
He displayed a commendable lack of fear when it came to offering apologies and owning up to his errors whenever the situation called for it
#8
Image: IMDB
He is emotionally available and understands the need to openly communicate with his partner
#9
Image: IMDB
