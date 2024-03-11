Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Entertainment

March 11, 2024

Signs Rocky Randhawa is a green flag

Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa is literally a heartthrob

Such a heartthrob ji

Image: IMDB 

Rocky defies cultural barriers by learning Kathak from Rani's father, despite his family's disapproval

#1

Image: IMDB 

Witnessing Rocky's genuine interest in his girlfriend's values and culture and his willingness to make mistakes in order to grow is truly inspiring

Image: IMDB 

#2

Rocky values Rani's opinions on his family business rather than being narrow-minded and encourages her views

Image: IMDB 

#3

Rocky's open communication and romantic gestures reveal his love language: acts of service and quality time, making him a green flag partner

#4

Image: IMDB 

Rocky was secure and had faith in his relationship; he was not threatened by the presence of another potential partner in her life

#5

Image: IMDB 

Rocky was open to unlearning childhood teachings and embracing new skills, like making tea and doing household chores

#6

Image: IMDB 

He didn't let his love for Rani blind him; when he thought she made a mistake, he stood by his family and supported them too

#7

Image: IMDB 

He displayed a commendable lack of fear when it came to offering apologies and owning up to his errors whenever the situation called for it

#8

Image: IMDB 

He is emotionally available and understands the need to openly communicate with his partner

#9

Image: IMDB 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here