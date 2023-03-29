MAR 29, 2023

Heading 3

Signs who fall for toxic people

Zodiac signs are often accurate and may determine the course of your relationship and the type of partners you choose

Zodiac signs

Some people may be attached to the idea of being in love, even if it means letting themselves be duped by emotionally unavailable partners

Signs who fall for emotionally unavailable people

These tender-hearted and considerate people fall in love very easily. They are quick to commit and hardly take their time to get to know someone's true character and personality

Cancer

Since Virgos are very sensitive, they often suppress their emotions, fearing that they would come across as a vulnerable soul and end up inviting heartbreak

Virgo

Aquarius

Since they don't feel entirely at ease with their emotions, Aquarians would prefer a partner who is a little emotionally distant mainly because they don't want anybody invading their private emotional space

These individuals almost always favor a partner who is equally emotionally unavailable and aloof from them, who will respect their privacy and allow them to handle their issues

Sagittarius

Aries are passionate beings who tend to be impulsive when it comes to relationships and end up trusting anybody who comes their way

Aries

Pisces have difficulty in setting boundaries. They end up inviting toxic people into their circles and fall for them quickly

Pisces

Scorpions have a hard time trusting other people and are always suspicious. Due to this, they end up falling for people who mirror their energy leading to toxic relationships

Scorpio

Taurus are passionate for love and will try to make things work with an emotionally unavailable partner no matter what. They tend to avoid conflict and value stability which makes it harder for them to leave

Taurus

