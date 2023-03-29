MAR 29, 2023
Signs who fall for toxic people
Zodiac signs are often accurate and may determine the course of your relationship and the type of partners you choose
Zodiac signs
Some people may be attached to the idea of being in love, even if it means letting themselves be duped by emotionally unavailable partners
Signs who fall for emotionally unavailable people
These tender-hearted and considerate people fall in love very easily. They are quick to commit and hardly take their time to get to know someone's true character and personality
Cancer
Since Virgos are very sensitive, they often suppress their emotions, fearing that they would come across as a vulnerable soul and end up inviting heartbreak
Virgo
Aquarius
Since they don't feel entirely at ease with their emotions, Aquarians would prefer a partner who is a little emotionally distant mainly because they don't want anybody invading their private emotional space
These individuals almost always favor a partner who is equally emotionally unavailable and aloof from them, who will respect their privacy and allow them to handle their issues
Sagittarius
Aries are passionate beings who tend to be impulsive when it comes to relationships and end up trusting anybody who comes their way
Aries
Pisces have difficulty in setting boundaries. They end up inviting toxic people into their circles and fall for them quickly
Pisces
Scorpions have a hard time trusting other people and are always suspicious. Due to this, they end up falling for people who mirror their energy leading to toxic relationships
Scorpio
Taurus are passionate for love and will try to make things work with an emotionally unavailable partner no matter what. They tend to avoid conflict and value stability which makes it harder for them to leave
Taurus
