Signs You're Undeniably a BTS Fan
BTS has many inspiring and thoughtful songs. Some people might need more clarification on their meaning, but true ARMYs take the time to understand the deep messages in the lyrics.
You find their songs inspiring
Source: BTS’ Instagram
You have tons of pictures of them
Source: BTS’ Instagram
Yeah, it's tough when searching for a specific picture, but you keep getting distracted by your bias giving you judgmental looks from every photo.
Throughout the years, they've crafted unique and familiar ways to introduce themselves during interviews and talk shows, and you've memorized them all!
You know how they introduce themselves
Source: BTS’ Instagram
It's a task to differentiate all the voices of the seven members, but if you know each of their voices that means you’re an army.
You recognize their voices
Source: BTS’ Instagram
It's a sign that you do watch their videos and are a die-hard fan of them.
When your YouTube recommendations are full of BTS
Source: BTS’ Instagram
Their amazing discography offers so many wonderful songs that picking a favorite becomes nearly impossible. Each song can be appreciated in its own unique way.
You can’t decide which is your favorite song by BTS
Source: BTS’ Instagram
Given your deep appreciation for BTS's songs, it's highly likely that you haven't missed a single one, and you probably have them all saved on a YouTube playlist.
You’ve watched all their Interviews
Source: BTS’ Instagram
Among K-pop fans, BTS fans are famously known for having a tough time choosing a single bias because all the BTS members are incredibly lovable. Their charm makes it hard to pick just one favorite!
You can’t decide your bias
Source: BTS’ Instagram
If you memorize all the seven important dates, welcome home, you are an Army
You have their birthdays memorized
Source: BTS’ Instagram
I mean who doesn't like stalking our crushes and our favorite people on our social media platforms and staring at their pictures for hours?
You always stalk their social media accounts
Source: BTS’ Instagram