Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 29, 2024
Sikandar Villain has a Baahubali Connection
It is a much-awaited Hindi movie starring Megastar Salman Khan in lead
Sikandar
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
AR Murugadoss is helming the big-budgeted movie.he is best known for directing Ghajini and Holiday
The Director
Image: AR Murugadoss's Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead, paired opposite Salman Khan
The Female Lead
Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram
According to the reports, the team has roped in one of the finest actors from the South Industry to play the villain role
South Villain
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Veteran South Actor Sathyaraj is reportedly playing the Villain in Salman Khan starrer Sikandar
Sathyaraj As Villain
Image: IMDB
Well, those who haven’t heard of his name must know him by his popular character. The actor had played Kattappa in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali
Baahubali Connection
Image: IMDB
The movie has a budget of a whopping 400 Crores
Budget
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling the mega project, Reuniting with Salman Khan after Kick (2015)
Producer
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Pritam is composing the music of Sikandar
Music
Image: Pritam's Instagram
The movie is soon going on floors. It will be released in cinemas on Eid 2025
Release Date
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
