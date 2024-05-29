Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 29, 2024

Sikandar Villain has a Baahubali Connection

It is a much-awaited Hindi movie starring Megastar Salman Khan in lead 

Sikandar 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

AR Murugadoss is helming the big-budgeted movie.he is best known for directing Ghajini and Holiday

 The Director 

Image: AR Murugadoss's Instagram 

Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead, paired opposite Salman Khan 

 The Female Lead

Image: Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram 

According to the reports, the team has roped in one of the finest actors from the South Industry to play the villain role 

 South Villain

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Veteran South Actor Sathyaraj is reportedly playing the Villain in Salman Khan starrer Sikandar 

 Sathyaraj As Villain 

Image: IMDB 

Well, those who haven’t heard of his name must know him by his popular character. The actor had played Kattappa in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 

 Baahubali Connection 

Image: IMDB 

The movie has a budget of a whopping 400 Crores 

 Budget

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Sajid Nadiadwala is bankrolling the mega project, Reuniting with Salman Khan after Kick (2015) 

 Producer 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

Pritam is composing the music of Sikandar 

Music 

Image: Pritam's Instagram 

The movie is soon going on floors. It will be released in cinemas on Eid 2025 

 Release Date 

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram 

