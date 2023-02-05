FEB 05, 2023

Heading 3

Silambarasan's impressive transformation

TR Silambarasan aka Simbu underwent a tremendous fitness transformation recently. His journey is all things inspirational

Tremendous fitness transformation

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

He spent a lot of time in the gym to gain muscle for his latest release, Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu

Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu

As the saying goes, 'No pain, no gain' and Simbu worked extremely hard to achieve his desired physique

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

'No pain, no gain'

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

His fitness routine included a variety of exercises such as walking, weight training, swimming, playing sports, and cardio exercises, among other things

Sweating it out

In addition to sweating it out in the gym, he made sure to keep a check on what he eats. He followed a nutritious diet to maintain his energy levels

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

Nutritious diet

He also had to let go of some of his most favorite dishes. He went on from eating five biryanis in a day to becoming a vegetarian

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

Making hard choices

He gave up meat altogether, and even started preparing his own meals with nothing but vegetables

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

Quitting meat

Silambasaran TR's hard work paid off and he ended up losing around 15 kgs of weight, altering his appearance

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

Hard work pays off

The Tamil star also motivated the netizens by sharing glimpses of his intense workout sessions on social media

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

A source of motivation

A crucial part of his fitness routine included taking adequate amounts of rest at regular intervals in order to allow his body to rejuvenate

Image: Silambasaran Instagram

Rejuvenating

