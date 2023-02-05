FEB 05, 2023
Silambarasan's impressive transformation
TR Silambarasan aka Simbu underwent a tremendous fitness transformation recently. His journey is all things inspirational
Tremendous fitness transformation
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
He spent a lot of time in the gym to gain muscle for his latest release, Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu
Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu
As the saying goes, 'No pain, no gain' and Simbu worked extremely hard to achieve his desired physique
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
'No pain, no gain'
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
His fitness routine included a variety of exercises such as walking, weight training, swimming, playing sports, and cardio exercises, among other things
Sweating it out
In addition to sweating it out in the gym, he made sure to keep a check on what he eats. He followed a nutritious diet to maintain his energy levels
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
Nutritious diet
He also had to let go of some of his most favorite dishes. He went on from eating five biryanis in a day to becoming a vegetarian
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
Making hard choices
He gave up meat altogether, and even started preparing his own meals with nothing but vegetables
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
Quitting meat
Silambasaran TR's hard work paid off and he ended up losing around 15 kgs of weight, altering his appearance
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
Hard work pays off
The Tamil star also motivated the netizens by sharing glimpses of his intense workout sessions on social media
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
A source of motivation
A crucial part of his fitness routine included taking adequate amounts of rest at regular intervals in order to allow his body to rejuvenate
Image: Silambasaran Instagram
Rejuvenating
