Pujya Doss

November 16, 2023

Entertainment

Similarities uniting
Korean, Indian cultures

The Korean and Tamil alphabets have similarities, and many words in Korean have similar counterparts in Tamil

Image: pexels

Language

Both cultures prioritize deep respect for elders, emphasizing hierarchical family structures where elders are revered for wisdom and experience, fostering strong family bonds

Image: pexels

Respect for Elders

Korean and Indian cuisines share a love for bold, spicy flavors. Kimchi and curry dishes showcase a shared appreciation for vibrant, fiery tastes in diverse culinary traditions

Image: pexels

Love for Spicy Cuisine

Hanbok and traditional Indian attire like sarees exhibit a vibrant display of cultural identity. Both nations celebrate their rich heritage through elaborate, colorful clothing

Image: pexels

Traditional Attire

Festivals like Chuseok and Diwali highlight the importance of family, gratitude, and cultural traditions. Both cultures embrace festive celebrations as a time for unity and joy

Image: pexels

Deep-rooted Festivals

These two are both side dishes, have a lot of variety, and can be found in every corner of both countries respectively. Kimchi and Achaar have a similar process of cooking, both are seasoned or marinated in spices and then fermented

Image: pexels

Kimchi and Achaar

Chuseok is a Korean harvest festival celebrated in September or October. Families wear traditional clothing and enjoy traditional food and activities

Image: pexels

Festivals to celebrate crop harvest

There is a Korean equivalent of the famed Indian “ Golas”. While in India they are served as Ice topped with sugar syrups or with Faluda and Dry Fruits

Image: pexels

Ice pops

Both countries have similar family structures. Father or Husband is the patriarch of the family. Also, a lot of emphasis is placed on respecting the elder members of the family

Image: pexels

Family system

Indians follow the Western calendar along with the Hindu calendar to map the dates for all the Hindu festivals and other auspicious occasions. Similarly, Koreans follow their Lunar Calendar along with the Western Calendar

Image: pexels

Dual Calendar

