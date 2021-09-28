sept 28, 2021
Singers who entered Bollywood
Himesh Reshammiya made his acting debut in the film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. He has delivered numerous hit songs to the Hindi film industry
Mika Singh has a long list of popular songs under his belt. In 2014, he made his acting debut in the film 'Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya.'
Sonu Nigam is a well-known Indian music director and playback vocalist. In 2002, he made his film debut with Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani
Lucky Ali, known for his wonderful and soulful voice, has also featured in a number of films such as Kaante, Good Luck, Sirf Tum Hi To Ho and a few others
Kishore Kumar's vocation was in singing, but he made his acting debut in 1946 with the film Shikari
Hard Kaur, an Indian rapper, hip hop artist, and playback singer, made her acting debut in 2011 with the film Patiala House
Ali Zafar, a Pakistani singer and songwriter, made his acting debut in the 2010 Bollywood satirical film Tere Bin Laden
Shruti Haasan has delivered a number of songs in movies. In 2009, she made her acting debut in the drama thriller film Luck
Vasundhara Das is well-known for her heartfelt melodies. She began her acting career in 1999 with Kamal Haasan in the film Hey Ram
Shaan has contributed one of the most memorable songs to the Hindi cinema business. In the year 2000, he made his acting debut in the film Tarkieb
