Akshat Sundrani

MAR 12, 2022

Single mothers of TV industry

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari got married to Raja Choudhary in 1998 when she was just 19. Shweta gave birth to her daughter, Palak, soon after their marriage

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

However, their marriage was fraught with difficulties, and they divorced. She later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013 and had a son, Reyansh, with him. Shweta is now a single mother to Reyansh and Palak after the couple divorced

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Daljiet Kaur was married to Shaleen Bhanot and has a kid named Jaydon. Daljiet chose an out-of-court settlement with her spouse after a few years of marriage and has been caring for her son on her own since then

Image: Daljiet Kaur Instagram

Daljiet Kaur

Urvashi Dholakia married at the age of 16 and was a mother at the age of 17. She had two sons, twins Kshitij and Sagar. Urvashi divorced her husband after a year and a half of marriage and raised the boys on her own

Image: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia

Juhi Parmar was married to Sachin Shroff and has a daughter with him, Samaira. She filed for divorce a few years ago and took on the parenting duty on her own

Juhi Parmar

Image: Juhi Parmar Instagram

The prominent Television actress chose to adopt a child rather than have her own. In 2018, she adopted a child and named her Dityaa. She has been raising her as a single mom

Sakshi Tanwar

Image: Pinkvilla

Chahatt Khanna married businessman Farhan Mirza in 2013. Later, in 2018, she filed for divorce, alleging sexual and mental harassment. She has two kids with him

Chahatt Khanna

Image: Chahatt Khanna Instagram

The actress is the sole parent for her two little kids, Zohar and Amaira

Image: Chahatt Khanna Instagram

