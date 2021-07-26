Single parents of Bollywood July 26, 2021
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen created history by adopting a girl child while still being single. In 2000, when she was 25 years old she brought Renee into her life
Karisma and her ex-husband have two children - Samaira and Kiaan, but now Karisma is taking care of her kids and is a proud single mother in Bollywood
Karisma Kapoor
Neena Gupta is a brave mom who brought up her daughter Masaba all alone
Neena Gupta
Actor-turned-politician Poonam Dhillon brought up her kids single-handedly after her divorce. Reportedly, she parted ways with her husband in 1997
Poonam Dhillon
Producer Ekta Kapoor is the latest to jump onto this bandwagon. Recently, the 43-year-old welcomed son Ravie, born to her via surrogacy
Ekta Kapoor
He is a proud dad to a two-year-old son Laksshya Kapoor. Both Laksshya and Ravie are now the apple of the Kapoors’ eyes
Tusshar Kapoor
This Bollywood heartthrob ended his marriage with his wife Suzanne Khan and is now taking care of his sons Hredaan and Hrehaan single-handedly
Hrithik Roshan
The producer and director is the newest daddy on the block. He announced the birth of his kids in early March last year. He became a father to twins via surrogacy
Karan Johar
Follow PINKVILLA for more Bollywood content