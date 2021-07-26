Single parents of Bollywood

July 26, 2021

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen created history by adopting a girl child while still being single. In 2000, when she was 25 years old she brought Renee into her life

Karisma and her ex-husband have two children -  Samaira and Kiaan, but now Karisma is taking care of her kids and is a proud single mother in Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor

Neena Gupta is a brave mom who brought up her daughter Masaba all alone

Neena Gupta

Actor-turned-politician Poonam Dhillon brought up her kids single-handedly after her divorce. Reportedly, she parted ways with her husband in 1997

Poonam Dhillon

Producer Ekta Kapoor is the latest to jump onto this bandwagon. Recently, the 43-year-old welcomed son Ravie, born to her via surrogacy

Ekta Kapoor

He is a proud dad to a two-year-old son Laksshya Kapoor. Both Laksshya and Ravie are now the apple of the Kapoors’ eyes

Tusshar Kapoor

This Bollywood heartthrob ended his marriage with his wife Suzanne Khan and is now taking care of his sons Hredaan and Hrehaan single-handedly

Hrithik Roshan

The producer and director is the newest daddy on the block. He announced the birth of his kids in early March last year. He became a father to twins via surrogacy

Karan Johar

