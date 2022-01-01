Single's Inferno 3 Contestants' Instagrams 

The 28-year-old model has 11.5K followers on her Instagram and one of her posts suggests that she was a participant in Miss Korean 2022
Kim Gyu Ri
SOURCE: Gyu Ri’s Instagram
Dubbed as ‘ball of sunshine’, the 26-year-old is a bioinformatics student. Her Instagram profile with 30.6K followers suggests her occasional commercial modelling as well
Choi Hye Seon
SOURCE: Hye Seon’s Instagram
With 11.3K followers on Instagram, Min Woo appears to engage in part-time modeling, evident from his posts and self-identification as an artist. His tagged photos often feature commercials or modeling assignments
Choi Min Woo
SOURCE: Min Woo’s Instagram
Jin Seok's Instagram, with just 9036 followers, could be on the verge of growth. His feed showcases images of his work at cafes and the gym, with his café locations tagged in his profile
Lee Jin Seok
SOURCE: Jin Seok’s Instagram
26-year-old An Min Young is a pilates instructor. She may be categorized as a celeb on rise with a whopping 61K followers on her Instagram
An Min Young
SOURCE: Min Young’s Instagram
Recognized as a sports personality, he's made appearances on reality shows such as Running Man. With over 33K followers on Instagram, his feed displays moments like dining out, basketball court experiences, and snapshots with friends
Lee Gwan Hee
SOURCE: Gwan Hee’s Instagram
Although details about Won-ik might be scarce for fans, his Instagram provides a different narrative. His posts suggest he is a dedicated marathon runner and possibly involved in modeling
Son Wonik
SOURCE: Wonik’s Instagram
Habin's Instagram account contains sparse posts, yet it discloses his profession. He identifies himself as an actor, and some fans have acknowledged recognizing him from his role in My Demon
Yun Habin
SOURCE: Habin’s Instagram
A 26-year-old office worker at a medical clothing company, Ha Jeong handles customer service and purchase orders. Despite limited posts, her Instagram, boasting 13k followers, highlights her modeling side and occasional outings
Yun Ha Jeong
SOURCE: Ha Jeong’s Instagram
34-year-old Min-kyu serves in the Korea Coast Guard Special Rescue Team. His sparse Instagram has only three posts, including one in uniform and another at a World Scout Jamboree
Park Min Kyu
SOURCES: Min Kyu’s Instagram
Si Eun boasts 84.6K Instagram followers, a Miss Korea 2022 runner-up with her own YouTube channel. She's active on TV, in modeling, and has thrown the first pitch at a baseball game