Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

Sister duos of Bollywood 

Coming from the Kapoor family, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are sisters who have been a part of many remarkable movies

Kareena-Karisma

Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the daughters of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Both are active in the industry

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instgram

 Janhvi-Khushi

Alia Bhatt is among the top actresses right now while her sister Pooja Bhatt did several memorable movies during her early days. Both were born to Mahesh Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram

 Alia-Pooja

Neha Sharma and Aaisha Sharma are sisters who are active in the industry. Paparazzi often catch them in the city

Neha-Aaisha

Image: Neha Sharma’s Instagram

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are sisters who have been a part of many movies and item dance numbers

Malaika-Amrita

Image: Amrita Arora’s Instagram

Kriti Sanon is a well-known actress in Bollywood. Her sister Nupur Sanon is slowly finding her space in the industry

Kriti-Nupur

Image: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon now. She is not doing many Bollywood projects, but her cousin Parineeti Chopra is still very active in the industry

 Priyanka-Parineeti

Image: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif is among the top actresses of Bollywood. Her sister Isabelle Kaif is slowly entering show business

 Katrina-Isabelle

Image: Isabelle Kaif’s Instagram

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are popular names in the industry. Both are known for their stunning performances in movies

Shilpa-Shamita

Video: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Kajol-Tanishaa

Image: Tanishaa Mukerji's Instagram

Kajol is a widely known Bollywood figure. Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji also did several movies, however, could not see much success

