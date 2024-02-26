Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 26, 2024
Sister duos of Bollywood
Coming from the Kapoor family, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are sisters who have been a part of many remarkable movies
Kareena-Karisma
Image: Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the daughters of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Both are active in the industry
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instgram
Janhvi-Khushi
Alia Bhatt is among the top actresses right now while her sister Pooja Bhatt did several memorable movies during her early days. Both were born to Mahesh Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia-Pooja
Neha Sharma and Aaisha Sharma are sisters who are active in the industry. Paparazzi often catch them in the city
Neha-Aaisha
Image: Neha Sharma’s Instagram
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are sisters who have been a part of many movies and item dance numbers
Malaika-Amrita
Image: Amrita Arora’s Instagram
Kriti Sanon is a well-known actress in Bollywood. Her sister Nupur Sanon is slowly finding her space in the industry
Kriti-Nupur
Image: Nupur Sanon’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is a global icon now. She is not doing many Bollywood projects, but her cousin Parineeti Chopra is still very active in the industry
Priyanka-Parineeti
Image: Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif is among the top actresses of Bollywood. Her sister Isabelle Kaif is slowly entering show business
Katrina-Isabelle
Image: Isabelle Kaif’s Instagram
Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty are popular names in the industry. Both are known for their stunning performances in movies
Shilpa-Shamita
Video: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Kajol-Tanishaa
Image: Tanishaa Mukerji's Instagram
Kajol is a widely known Bollywood figure. Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji also did several movies, however, could not see much success
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.