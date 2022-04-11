Entertainment

Ranpreet Kaur

APR 11, 2022

Sisters who won hearts with their bond

Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi are among the most talked about siblings in Bollywood. Janhvi and Khushi often dish out major sibling goals

Sonam Kapoor- Rhea Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughters Sonam and Rhea share a great equation and are often seen sharing heartwarming posts for each other

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are not just sisters but BFFs. They are often seen spending time together and even head for frequent family getaways

Image: Pinkvilla

Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor

Ananya Panday has been a doting elder sister to Rysa Panday and she makes sure to protect, pamper and tease her little one

Ananya Panday-Rysa Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

From BFFs to travel partners, Taapsee and Shagun believe in enjoying every moment of life together

Image: Shagun Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu-Shagun Pannu

Deepika Padukone, who is among the leading actresses of BTown, shares a great equation with her sister Anisha. To note, Anisha is a professional golf player

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone-Anisha Padukone

Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt is quite close to her sister Shaheen and they are often seen dishing out major sibling goals with their adorable posts

Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are a perfect example of having each other’s back through thick and thin

Kriti Sanon-Nupur Sanon

Image: Samiksha Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar appear to be twin sisters, but they aren’t. They never miss out on a chance to win hearts with their panache

Bhumi Pednekar-Samiksha Pednekar

Image: Pinkvilla

The Kaif sisters are known to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. From spending time together to impressing the fashion police, they win hearts

Katrina Kaif-Isabelle Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla

Shilpa Shetty is a perfect example of an elder sister who always has her younger sister Shamita’s back and makes sure to celebrate every moment with her

Shilpa Shetty-Shamita Shetty

