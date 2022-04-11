Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
APR 11, 2022
Heading 3
Sisters who won hearts with their bond
Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi are among the most talked about siblings in Bollywood. Janhvi and Khushi often dish out major sibling goals
Sonam Kapoor- Rhea Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s daughters Sonam and Rhea share a great equation and are often seen sharing heartwarming posts for each other
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are not just sisters but BFFs. They are often seen spending time together and even head for frequent family getaways
Image: Pinkvilla
Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor
Ananya Panday has been a doting elder sister to Rysa Panday and she makes sure to protect, pamper and tease her little one
Ananya Panday-Rysa Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
From BFFs to travel partners, Taapsee and Shagun believe in enjoying every moment of life together
Image: Shagun Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu-Shagun Pannu
Deepika Padukone, who is among the leading actresses of BTown, shares a great equation with her sister Anisha. To note, Anisha is a professional golf player
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone-Anisha Padukone
Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is quite close to her sister Shaheen and they are often seen dishing out major sibling goals with their adorable posts
Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon are a perfect example of having each other’s back through thick and thin
Kriti Sanon-Nupur Sanon
Image: Samiksha Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar appear to be twin sisters, but they aren’t. They never miss out on a chance to win hearts with their panache
Bhumi Pednekar-Samiksha Pednekar
Image: Pinkvilla
The Kaif sisters are known to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. From spending time together to impressing the fashion police, they win hearts
Katrina Kaif-Isabelle Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
Shilpa Shetty is a perfect example of an elder sister who always has her younger sister Shamita’s back and makes sure to celebrate every moment with her
Shilpa Shetty-Shamita Shetty
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Coolest sibling duos of Bollywood