Skincare tips to steal from BLACKPINK
Presenting you with essential skincare tips from the BLACKPINK girls – now it's your turn to shine!
Time To Shine
BLACKPINK keeps their skin supple with a collagen-rich diet, including Rose's mom's chicken feet collagen soup. Collagen foods like bone broth and cod fish can also help skin's firmness and elasticity.
Collagen is the key
Show your lips some care too. Jisoo exfoliates and moisturizes hers after wearing lipstick all day. This keeps her lips soft and kissable.
Lip scrubs are saviors
Unlike her group mates, Rose sticks to what works for her skin instead of trying every new product. We can learn from this and choose products that suit our skin type and avoid ingredients that might be sensitive for us.
Fit to your skin
Lisa from BLACKPINK suggests massaging your face after applying moisturizer. This helps the product penetrate better for enhanced effects. She even carries a facial massager everywhere to do this anytime.
Facial massage after moisturizing
Lisa's trick is simple: she applies cream moisturizer before bed to let her skin absorb it. If your skin feels oily, you can use a bit more or choose a sleeping mask that won't feel heavy.
Moisturize before sleeping
Jennie drinks detox juice and stays hydrated, highlighting how skincare connects with health. While she didn't share the full recipe, her drink likely includes detox-friendly ingredients like lemon and cucumber.
Detox and hydrate
Jisoo's skin appears flawless, but she battles dryness. Her tip: frequent use of facial masks, even two to three times a day. It's a reminder for us to mask regularly too.
Facial masks
Rose's top skincare tip is simple: cleansing. No matter how tired she is, she ensures gentle makeup removal and face washing. Let this be your daily reminder too!
Cleansing is King
Jisoo prefers skincare over makeup, keeping her cosmetics bag minimal. Her glowing skin comes from prioritizing skincare, a philosophy worth embracing for radiant results.
Skincare over makeup
