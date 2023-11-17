Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Sports

November 17, 2023

SKY’s the Limit- Surya Kumar Yadav

Born and raised in Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav began his cricket journey playing on the streets of Chembur under the coaching of his uncle, Vinod Yadav

Early Years in Mumbai

Image source- surya_14kumar

Recognizing his talent, Suryakumar's father enrolled him in a cricket camp in Anushakti Nagar. He further improved his skills at Elf Vengsarkar Academy and pursued education at Pillai College

Image source- surya_14kumar

Cricket Camp and Education

In July 2017, Suryakumar married Devisha Shetty, a trained dancer whom he met during a college program in 2010

Marriage and Personal Life

Image source- surya_14kumar

Suryakumar played club cricket for Parsi Gymkhana, Bharat Petroleum, Shivaji Park Gymkhana, and Dadar Union Club in Mumbai, showcasing his talent in the local cricket scene

Club Cricket Success

Image source- surya_14kumar

A key player for the Mumbai Ranji team, Suryakumar experienced ups and downs, including a brief captaincy stint. However, he continued to make significant contributions to the team

Mumbai Ranji Team

Image source- surya_14kumar

Suryakumar led the Mumbai team in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, displaying leadership skills in the T20 format

 T20 Captaincy

Image source- surya_14kumar

In 2021, playing for Parsi Gymkhana, Suryakumar scored 249 runs in the final match against Payyade Sports Club, contributing to Parsee Gymkhana's historic back-to-back trophy wins

 Club Success in 2021

Image source- surya_14kumar

After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Suryakumar received his first national call-up in February 2021, featuring in India's T20I squad against England

National Call-Up

Image source- surya_14kumar

IPL Journey

Image source- surya_14kumar

Suryakumar started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2012 and later played for Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2018, he was bought by Mumbai Indians for a substantial amount and continued to be a valuable player

In IPL 2023, Suryakumar scored his maiden century against Gujarat Titans, solidifying his status as a top T20 batsman

Maiden IPL Century

Image source- surya_14kumar

Suryakumar made his international debut in T20Is against England in March 2021, making an impact with a half-century. His performances earned him the ICC No.1 T20 batsman rank and the Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022 award

 International Debut and Achievements

Image source- surya_14kumar

In February 2023, Suryakumar made his Test debut against Australia, and is currently giving impressive performance in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Test Debut and Recent Performances

Image source- surya_14kumar

