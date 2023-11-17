SKY’s the Limit- Surya Kumar Yadav

Born and raised in Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav began his cricket journey playing on the streets of Chembur under the coaching of his uncle, Vinod Yadav
Early Years in Mumbai
Image source- surya_14kumar
Recognizing his talent, Suryakumar's father enrolled him in a cricket camp in Anushakti Nagar. He further improved his skills at Elf Vengsarkar Academy and pursued education at Pillai College
Image source- surya_14kumar
Cricket Camp and Education
In July 2017, Suryakumar married Devisha Shetty, a trained dancer whom he met during a college program in 2010
Marriage and Personal Life
Image source- surya_14kumar
Suryakumar played club cricket for Parsi Gymkhana, Bharat Petroleum, Shivaji Park Gymkhana, and Dadar Union Club in Mumbai, showcasing his talent in the local cricket scene
Club Cricket Success
Image source- surya_14kumar
A key player for the Mumbai Ranji team, Suryakumar experienced ups and downs, including a brief captaincy stint. However, he continued to make significant contributions to the team
Mumbai Ranji Team
Image source- surya_14kumar
Suryakumar led the Mumbai team in the 2020–21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, displaying leadership skills in the T20 format
T20 Captaincy
Image source- surya_14kumar
In 2021, playing for Parsi Gymkhana, Suryakumar scored 249 runs in the final match against Payyade Sports Club, contributing to Parsee Gymkhana's historic back-to-back trophy wins
Club Success in 2021
Image source- surya_14kumar
After consistent performances in domestic cricket, Suryakumar received his first national call-up in February 2021, featuring in India's T20I squad against England
National Call-Up
Image source- surya_14kumar
IPL Journey
Image source- surya_14kumar
Suryakumar started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians in 2012 and later played for Kolkata Knight Riders. In 2018, he was bought by Mumbai Indians for a substantial amount and continued to be a valuable player
In IPL 2023, Suryakumar scored his maiden century against Gujarat Titans, solidifying his status as a top T20 batsman
Maiden IPL Century
Image source- surya_14kumar
Suryakumar made his international debut in T20Is against England in March 2021, making an impact with a half-century. His performances earned him the ICC No.1 T20 batsman rank and the Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022 award
International Debut and Achievements
Image source- surya_14kumar
In February 2023, Suryakumar made his Test debut against Australia, and is currently giving impressive performance in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023