Slice of life films

FASHION

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

NOV 30, 2021

The Sky Is Pink

The 2019 release is like a roller coaster of emotions that will make you cry, laugh, and feel hopeless all at once

(Source- IMDb)

Badhai Ho

The film is about a woman who gets pregnant at the age of 52. It is both entertaining and carries a social message

(Source- IMDb)

Dear Zindagi

The 2016 film attempts to shatter taboo around mental illness

(Source- IMDb)

Bareilly Ki Barfi

The Ashwiny Iyer-Tiwari film is a delightful watch that captures the essence of small-town India

(Source- IMDb)

The Lunchbox

The 2013 release is a powerful film about two people who have an unfathomable bond, yet they never meet

(Source- IMDb)

Udaan

The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial is about a complicated relationship between a son and his father

(Source- IMDb)

Do Dooni Chaar

The Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh starrer is a heart-warming tale of an Indian middle class family

(Source- IMDb)

Wake Up Sid

The 2009 film is a coming-of-age tale with a heartwarming message about youth, love, and evolving relationship dynamics

(Source- IMDb)

Khosla Ka Ghosla

The 2006 release revolves around the life of a chaotic middle-class family and is a full family entertainment

(Source- IMDb)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Winter Care DIY Hydrating hair masks

Click Here