Slice of life films

The Sky Is Pink
The 2019 release is like a roller coaster of emotions that will make you cry, laugh, and feel hopeless all at once
Badhai Ho
The film is about a woman who gets pregnant at the age of 52. It is both entertaining and carries a social message
Dear Zindagi
The 2016 film attempts to shatter taboo around mental illness
Bareilly Ki Barfi
The Ashwiny Iyer-Tiwari film is a delightful watch that captures the essence of small-town India
The Lunchbox
The 2013 release is a powerful film about two people who have an unfathomable bond, yet they never meet
Udaan
The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial is about a complicated relationship between a son and his father
Do Dooni Chaar
The Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh starrer is a heart-warming tale of an Indian middle class family
Wake Up Sid
The 2009 film is a coming-of-age tale with a heartwarming message about youth, love, and evolving relationship dynamics
Khosla Ka Ghosla
The 2006 release revolves around the life of a chaotic middle-class family and is a full family entertainment
