Pratyusha Dash

November 27, 2023

Entertainment

Slow burn
K-dramas

It's Okay To Not Be Okay combines the allure of a dreamy Pinterest board with dark fairy tales, as it follows an antisocial children's book author and a psychiatric hospital employee on a path to emotional healing

Image Credits- tvN

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

Following a string of unfortunate events, Mok Hae Won decides to leave her life in Seoul. Upon returning to her hometown, she encounters Im Eun Seop, the owner of a local bookshop

Image Credits-JTBC

I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine

Dong Hoon and Ji An, two kindred spirits, discover solace in each other's presence and gradually become fiercely protective of one another

Image credits- tvN

My Mister

Hwang Si-mok, an unemotional prosecutor, relies on his intelligence and investigative skills to unravel a murder case entangled with corruption scandals within South Korea's legal system

Image Credits- tvN

Stranger

A timid woman in her thirties undergoes a change when she reconnects with her friend's younger brother. As their love grows, they face challenges from those trying to hinder their relationship

Image Credits- JTBC

Something In The Rain

Three siblings, weary of the routine of everyday adulthood, embark on a quest to discover fulfillment and break free from their mundane lives

Image Credits- JTBC

My Liberation Notes

Amid a quarter-life crisis, a woman ditches her business career to pursue music at a prestigious school, only to find her own heartstrings playing a romantic tune

Image Credits- SBS TV

Do You Like Brahms?

Deviating from his planned trajectory, a track star listens to his heart when a film translator enters his life

Image Credits-  JTBC

Run On

Dong Baek, a single mom who grew up as an orphan, crosses paths with Yong Sik, a compassionate police officer in their small town, leading to a blossoming romance

Image Credits- KBS2

When The Camellia Blooms

Pharmacist and single father Yu Ji Ho experiences a transformative perspective on love and relationships after a chance encounter with librarian Lee Jeong In

Image Credits- MBC TV

One Spring Night

Heartbroken after a breakup and the loss of her mother, Yeo Reum decides to escape to a small village with the simple intention of doing nothing

Image Credits- ENA

Summer Strike

