Slow burn
K-dramas
It's Okay To Not Be Okay combines the allure of a dreamy Pinterest board with dark fairy tales, as it follows an antisocial children's book author and a psychiatric hospital employee on a path to emotional healing
Image Credits- tvN
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Following a string of unfortunate events, Mok Hae Won decides to leave her life in Seoul. Upon returning to her hometown, she encounters Im Eun Seop, the owner of a local bookshop
Image Credits-JTBC
I’ll Go To You When The Weather Is Fine
Dong Hoon and Ji An, two kindred spirits, discover solace in each other's presence and gradually become fiercely protective of one another
Image credits- tvN
My Mister
Hwang Si-mok, an unemotional prosecutor, relies on his intelligence and investigative skills to unravel a murder case entangled with corruption scandals within South Korea's legal system
Image Credits- tvN
Stranger
A timid woman in her thirties undergoes a change when she reconnects with her friend's younger brother. As their love grows, they face challenges from those trying to hinder their relationship
Image Credits- JTBC
Something In The Rain
Three siblings, weary of the routine of everyday adulthood, embark on a quest to discover fulfillment and break free from their mundane lives
Image Credits- JTBC
My Liberation Notes
Amid a quarter-life crisis, a woman ditches her business career to pursue music at a prestigious school, only to find her own heartstrings playing a romantic tune
Image Credits- SBS TV
Do You Like Brahms?
Deviating from his planned trajectory, a track star listens to his heart when a film translator enters his life
Image Credits- JTBC
Run On
Dong Baek, a single mom who grew up as an orphan, crosses paths with Yong Sik, a compassionate police officer in their small town, leading to a blossoming romance
Image Credits- KBS2
When The Camellia Blooms
Pharmacist and single father Yu Ji Ho experiences a transformative perspective on love and relationships after a chance encounter with librarian Lee Jeong In
Image Credits- MBC TV
One Spring Night
Heartbroken after a breakup and the loss of her mother, Yeo Reum decides to escape to a small village with the simple intention of doing nothing
Image Credits- ENA
Summer Strike