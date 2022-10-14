Sneak-peek into
CELEBRITY CLOSETS
Lubna Khan
OCT 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan has an enviable walk-in closet featuring floor-to-ceiling racks filled with designer shoes, boots, and handbags
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut once gave fans a glimpse of her huge walk-in closet while she was cleaning it. Just look at the number of heels!
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an impressive shoe collection!
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar
During the lockdown, Karan Johar gave fans a sneak-peek into his closet that is huge enough for his kids to play in!
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s sneaker collection had our jaws on the floor
Image: Signe Vilstrup for Vogue
Gauri Khan’s opulent walk-in closet in Mannat is absolutely luxurious
Gauri Khan
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor’s walk-in closet is so spacious and has racks filled with designer outfits and heels
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez once shared a selfie, and while she looked stunning, it was her well-organized closet that garnered attention
Video: Sunny Leone Twitter
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone shared this video and wrote, “After so many years here in Mumbai I finally have the closet that will fit all my shoes!”
Video: Samantha Prabhu Instagram
Samantha
Samantha Prabhu’s closet is so organized, we’re impressed!
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya Kapoor's BFF