Heading 3

Sneak-peek into 

CELEBRITY CLOSETS

Lubna Khan

OCT 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has an enviable walk-in closet featuring floor-to-ceiling racks filled with designer shoes, boots, and handbags

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut once gave fans a glimpse of her huge walk-in closet while she was cleaning it. Just look at the number of heels!

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has an impressive shoe collection!

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Karan Johar

During the lockdown, Karan Johar gave fans a sneak-peek into his closet that is huge enough for his kids to play in!

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s sneaker collection had our jaws on the floor

Image: Signe Vilstrup for Vogue

Gauri Khan’s opulent walk-in closet in Mannat is absolutely luxurious

Gauri Khan

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor’s walk-in closet is so spacious and has racks filled with designer outfits and heels

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez once shared a selfie, and while she looked stunning, it was her well-organized closet that garnered attention

Video: Sunny Leone Twitter

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone shared this video and wrote, “After so many years here in Mumbai I finally have the closet that will fit all my shoes!”

Video: Samantha Prabhu Instagram

Samantha

Samantha Prabhu’s closet is so organized, we’re impressed!

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shanaya Kapoor's BFF

Click Here