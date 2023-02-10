FEB 10, 2023
Sneak peek into
Rashmika Mandanna's home
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna owns several properties across the country. The stunner has a home in Hyderabad, Coorg, Mumbai, and Goa
Multiple homes
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Today, we will be focusing on her beautiful residence in Virajpet in Karnataka
A beautiful house in Virajpet
Keerthy-Pooja: Cues to slay a pantsuit
Trisha-Pooja: Celebs in choker necklaces
Here is a sneak peek into the diva's living room with neutral shades and ample light
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The living room
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
A glimpse at other areas of the living room reflect how it shells out earthy vibes
The earthy vibe
Rashmika Mandanna also appears to have her private makeup room in the house with somber patterns on the walls
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The makeup room
The Kirik Party star has included a lot of light in her makeup room with easy access to wooden hangers and hooks
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Light it up
Here is a video of the Geetha Govindam star dancing in her modern kitchen replete with a lot of storage space, and state-of-the-art appliances
Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The Kitchen
Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's bedroom with wooden flooring and a stylish glass window
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The bedroom
A picture of the stunner chilling with her father on the swing in their backyard
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The backyard
We find that the star has kept her balcony full of greenery with a small partition that allows sunshine
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
The balcony
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.