Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 10, 2023

Sneak peek into
Rashmika Mandanna's home

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna owns several properties across the country. The stunner has a home in Hyderabad, Coorg, Mumbai, and Goa

Multiple homes

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Today, we will be focusing on her beautiful residence in Virajpet in Karnataka

A beautiful house in Virajpet

Keerthy-Pooja: Cues to slay a pantsuit

Trisha-Pooja: Celebs in choker necklaces

Here is a sneak peek into the diva's living room with neutral shades and ample light

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The living room

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

A glimpse at other areas of the living room reflect how it shells out earthy vibes

The earthy vibe

Rashmika Mandanna also appears to have her private makeup room in the house with somber patterns on the walls

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The makeup room

The Kirik Party star has included a lot of light in her makeup room with easy access to wooden hangers and hooks

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Light it up

Here is a video of the Geetha Govindam star dancing in her modern kitchen replete with a lot of storage space, and state-of-the-art appliances

Video: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The Kitchen

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's bedroom with wooden flooring and a stylish glass window

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The bedroom

A picture of the stunner chilling with her father on the swing in their backyard

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The backyard

We find that the star has kept her balcony full of greenery with a small partition that allows sunshine

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The balcony

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here