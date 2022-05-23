Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 23, 2022

Heading 3

Sneak peek of Ram Charan's lavish house

|

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan’s lavish bungalow is worth Rs 30 crores was designed by renowned interior designer, Tahiliani Homes and lives along with his wife Upasana

Big & lavish mansion

Image: Upasana Instagram

It resembles a modern-day palace, with its classic heritage-inspired design, fused with contemporary features. The house has a subtle background with wood, white and black as a chessboard

Classic & contemporary mix

Here’s a keyhole visit to Ram Charan’s exquisite house living area that is classy. The red classic sofa is the place where the couple spends cosy time

Image: Upasana Instagram

Living area

Ram Charan also has another private living room filled with fine paintings of picturesque locations and his dad’s pics. With subtle beige comfy sofas, the place looks nothing less than a classic museum

Image: Upasana Instagram

Private space

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan’s drawing-room gives a hint of modern vintage looks with white and brown coloured scheme walls, wooden flooring, a modern white TV unit and a couch

Work & drawing room

Image: Upasana Instagram

The kitchen has an extremely minimalist white interior and black appliances

Kitchen

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan also has a beautiful space for yoga, workout and meditation. It looks beautiful with glass windows that give a perfect view of sunlight and lush green surroundings

Peaceful vibes

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan's house also has Hyderabad nizam motifs in various parts of the house, especially the rooms. The private rooms have black and white walls with brown design prints and wall holders

Private rooms

Image: Upasana Instagram

The puja place in the house gives peaceful vibes as it is built like a temple with classic white marble and silver stone. The family often performs pujas together during festivals

Mandir

Image: Upasana Instagram

Ram Charan's house is filled with greenery. Their huge garden area outside his house is bliss for walks with their dogs and his wife Upasana loves to spend time there

Garden

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Best Vijay Sethupathi movies to watch

Click Here