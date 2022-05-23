Ram Charan’s lavish bungalow is worth Rs 30 crores was designed by renowned interior designer, Tahiliani Homes and lives along with his wife Upasana
Big & lavish mansion
Image: Upasana Instagram
It resembles a modern-day palace, with its classic heritage-inspired design, fused with contemporary features. The house has a subtle background with wood, white and black as a chessboard
Classic & contemporary mix
Here’s a keyhole visit to Ram Charan’s exquisite house living area that is classy. The red classic sofa is the place where the couple spends cosy time
Image: Upasana Instagram
Living area
Ram Charan also has another private living room filled with fine paintings of picturesque locations and his dad’s pics. With subtle beige comfy sofas, the place looks nothing less than a classic museum
Image: Upasana Instagram
Private space
Image: Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan’s drawing-room gives a hint of modern vintage looks with white and brown coloured scheme walls, wooden flooring, a modern white TV unit and a couch
Work & drawing room
Image: Upasana Instagram
The kitchen has an extremely minimalist white interior and black appliances
Kitchen
Image: Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan also has a beautiful space for yoga, workout and meditation. It looks beautiful with glass windows that give a perfect view of sunlight and lush green surroundings
Peaceful vibes
Image: Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan's house also has Hyderabad nizam motifs in various parts of the house, especially the rooms. The private rooms have black and white walls with brown design prints and wall holders
Private rooms
Image: Upasana Instagram
The puja place in the house gives peaceful vibes as it is built like a temple with classic white marble and silver stone. The family often performs pujas together during festivals
Mandir
Image: Upasana Instagram
Ram Charan's house is filled with greenery. Their huge garden area outside his house is bliss for walks with their dogs and his wife Upasana loves to spend time there
Garden
