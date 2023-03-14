MAR 14, 2023

Heading 3

 Sobhita Dhulipala: Lesser-known facts

Sobhita was born on the 31st of May, 1992 in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh

Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram

Birthday

She has an M.Com degree in economics from Mumbai’s HR College of Commerce and Economics

Education

She has been rumoured to be dating South Indian star, Naga Chaitanya

Love life

She made her debut in Anurag Kashyap’s serial killer drama, Raman Raghav 2.0 starring alongside Vicky Kaushal

Debut in Bollywood

Filmography

Till now, Sobhita has worked in more than 10 films and 3 tv shows

She was highly appreciated for her stellar role In the web series, Made In Heaven

Made in Heaven

The actress is a trained classical dancer in Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam

Classical dancer!

She had a successful career as a model 

Modelling

In 2022, she was seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS-1 acting alongside talented actors like Vikram and Aishwarya Rai

PS-1

She was nominated twice for her performance in Made in Heaven and Kurup 

Accolades

