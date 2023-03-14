MAR 14, 2023
Sobhita Dhulipala: Lesser-known facts
Sobhita was born on the 31st of May, 1992 in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
Birthday
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
She has an M.Com degree in economics from Mumbai’s HR College of Commerce and Economics
Education
She has been rumoured to be dating South Indian star, Naga Chaitanya
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
Love life
She made her debut in Anurag Kashyap’s serial killer drama, Raman Raghav 2.0 starring alongside Vicky Kaushal
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
Debut in Bollywood
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
Filmography
Till now, Sobhita has worked in more than 10 films and 3 tv shows
She was highly appreciated for her stellar role In the web series, Made In Heaven
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
Made in Heaven
The actress is a trained classical dancer in Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
Classical dancer!
She had a successful career as a model
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
Modelling
In 2022, she was seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS-1 acting alongside talented actors like Vikram and Aishwarya Rai
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
PS-1
She was nominated twice for her performance in Made in Heaven and Kurup
Source: Sobhita Dhulipala Instagram
Accolades
