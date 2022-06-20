Heading 3

Sobhita Dhulipala's lesser-known facts

JUNE 20, 2022

Sobhitha Dhulipala is a Telugu Brahmin girl, who was born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh. She was raised in Vishwakapatnam but moved to Mumbai for graduation

Sobhita started her career in modelling. In 2013, she won the title of Femina Miss India South and represented India at Miss Earth Philippines

Sobhitha Dhulipala is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi

Sobhita has also featured in the Kingfisher Calendar for the year 2014

Sobhitha Dhulipala made her acting debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vicky Kaushal in Anurag Kashyap’s directorial film, Raman Raghav 2.0. The film got featured at the Cannes Film festival 2016 and also made her nominated by critics for best-supporting performance

Sobhitha Dhulipala signed a three-film deal with Kashyap's production company post the debut

In 2018, Sobhita made her Telugu debut in director Shashi Kiran Tikka’s Goodachari. She was highly praised for her astounding performance as Sameera Rao in the same

Sobhitha rose to fame worldwide for her performance in the Hindi web series Made In Heaven

Sobhitha Dhulipala is reportedly dating Naga Chaitanya, who recently got divorced from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

