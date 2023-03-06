MAR 06, 2023

Heading 3

Soha Ali Khan’s Fitness Mantra

Soha Ali Khan is a true inspiration when it comes to fitness 

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Commitment

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram


Soha Ali Khan loves weight training to stay in shape 

Weight Training


Soha Ali Khan mixes up weight training with some fruitful free hand exercises 

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram 

Exercise Queen 

Soha Ali Khan shows how stretching can be a great method to keep our muscles on their toes 

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram 

Arm Stretching

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram 

Wall Climbing

Soha Ali Khan never misses a chance to stay fit and she proves it by climbing on the wall with her feet 

Be it Monday or Sunday, Soha Ali Khan always exercise and motivates the same 

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Monday Motivation

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness expert and her balancing this upside-down pose merely with her toes and palm is inspiring

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram 

Balancing

Soha Ali Khan shows consistency is the key to lead a healthy lifestyle

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram 

Consistency

Having workout companions is the ultimate motivation 

Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram 

Buddies Up

