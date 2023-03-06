MAR 06, 2023
Soha Ali Khan’s Fitness Mantra
Soha Ali Khan is a true inspiration when it comes to fitness
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Commitment
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha Ali Khan loves weight training to stay in shape
Weight Training
Soha Ali Khan mixes up weight training with some fruitful free hand exercises
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Exercise Queen
Soha Ali Khan shows how stretching can be a great method to keep our muscles on their toes
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Arm Stretching
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Wall Climbing
Soha Ali Khan never misses a chance to stay fit and she proves it by climbing on the wall with her feet
Be it Monday or Sunday, Soha Ali Khan always exercise and motivates the same
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Monday Motivation
Soha Ali Khan is a fitness expert and her balancing this upside-down pose merely with her toes and palm is inspiring
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Balancing
Soha Ali Khan shows consistency is the key to lead a healthy lifestyle
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Consistency
Having workout companions is the ultimate motivation
Video Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Buddies Up
