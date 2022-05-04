Entertainment
Saloni Arora
MAY 04, 2022
Heading 3
Soha-Kunal Kemmu bond with Inaaya
Playdate with Inaaya
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
It's playtime for the family. Baby Inaaya can be seen enjoying her day with her best buddies- mommy and dad
Twinning and Winning
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Inaaya loves to twin with her mother every now and then. The mother-daughter duo donned similar outfits and celebrated Independence Day
Soha and Kunal collaborated to become co-authors for their first book, which they have dedicated to their daughter
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Co-authors
Soha Ali Khan had the best Holi with her little daughter Innaya
Holi celebrations
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Maha Shivratri with family
Soha and Kunal are raising their child with the right teachings and guidance
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Mommy Soha is always a part of her daughter's learning. In this picture, they were busy doing Republic Day activities together
Learning sessions
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Little Inaaya loves to spend time with her dad and enjoys some perks of being a daughter including riding on her father Kunal's shoulders
Daddy duties
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Kunal loves to introduce her daughter to interesting hobbies and sports. In this picture, the duo can be seen dipping their feet in a pool and learning a new hobby
Pool time
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
Baby Inaaya can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she celebrates Halloween with her parents
Family Halloween
Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram
A perfect family picture of doting parents Kunal and Soha and their daughter Inaaya
Eternal bond
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs who matched with their kids