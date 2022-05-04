Entertainment

MAY 04, 2022

Soha-Kunal Kemmu bond with Inaaya 

Playdate with Inaaya

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

It's playtime for the family. Baby Inaaya can be seen enjoying her day with her best buddies- mommy and dad

Twinning and Winning

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Inaaya loves to twin with her mother every now and then. The mother-daughter duo donned similar outfits and celebrated Independence Day

Soha and Kunal collaborated to become co-authors for their first book, which they have dedicated to their daughter

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Co-authors

Soha Ali Khan had the best Holi with her little daughter Innaya

Holi celebrations

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Maha Shivratri with family

Soha and Kunal are raising their child with the right teachings and guidance

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

Mommy Soha is always a part of her daughter's learning. In this picture, they were busy doing Republic Day activities together

Learning sessions 

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Little Inaaya loves to spend time with her dad and enjoys some perks of being a daughter including riding on her father Kunal's shoulders

Daddy duties

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Kunal loves to introduce her daughter to interesting hobbies and sports. In this picture, the duo can be seen dipping their feet in a pool and learning a new hobby

Pool time

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

Baby Inaaya can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she celebrates Halloween with her parents

Family Halloween

Image: Kunal Kemmu Instagram

A perfect family picture of doting parents Kunal and Soha and their daughter Inaaya

Eternal bond

