MAY 14, 2022
Sohail Khan & Seema Khan's love story
|
First meeting
Image: Seema Khan Instagram
Sohail and Seema met for the first time in 1998 on the sets of Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya
Love at first sight
Image: Seema Khan Instagram
Sparks flew between them and they soon began dating
Soon after dating, they decided to take their relationship a step further and tie the knot
Image: Seema Khan Instagram
Marriage
However, Seema's family was against this union
Not an easy love story
Image: Seema Khan Instagram
Image: Sohail Khan Instagram
Filmy wedding
They wanted to stay together and eloped to get married
Image: Seema Khan Instagram
After eloping, they first tied the knot according to Arya Samaj wedding
The D-Day
Image: Sohail Khan Instagram
Later, they had a Nikaah ceremony on the same day
Another wedding ceremony
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salim Khan and others wholeheartedly accepted their relationship and welcomed Seema
Acceptance of Khan family
Image: Seema Khan Instagram
After a while, Seema's parents to agreed with their marriage and gave them blessings
Seema's family said YES
Image: Nirvan Khan Instagram
Celebrations began at Seema and Sohail's abode as they welcomed their first son Nirvan in 2000
Bundle of Joy
Image: Seema Khan Instagram
In 2011, Seema and Sohail became proud parents of Yohan
Welcomed another child
