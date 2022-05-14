TELEVISION

MAY 14, 2022

Sohail Khan & Seema Khan's love story

|

First meeting

Image: Seema Khan Instagram

Sohail and Seema met for the first time in 1998 on the sets of Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Love at first sight

Image: Seema Khan Instagram

Sparks flew between them and they soon began dating

Soon after dating, they decided to take their relationship a step further and tie the knot

Image: Seema Khan Instagram

Marriage

However, Seema's family was against this union

Not an easy love story

Image: Seema Khan Instagram

Image: Sohail Khan Instagram

Filmy wedding

They wanted to stay together and eloped to get married

Image: Seema Khan Instagram

After eloping, they first tied the knot according to Arya Samaj wedding

The D-Day

Image: Sohail Khan Instagram

Later, they had a Nikaah ceremony on the same day

Another wedding ceremony

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salim Khan and others wholeheartedly accepted their relationship and welcomed Seema

Acceptance of Khan family

Image: Seema Khan Instagram

After a while, Seema's parents to agreed with their marriage and gave them blessings

Seema's family said YES

Image: Nirvan Khan Instagram

Celebrations began at Seema and Sohail's abode as they welcomed their first son Nirvan in 2000

Bundle of Joy

Image: Seema Khan Instagram

In 2011, Seema and Sohail became proud parents of Yohan

Welcomed another child

