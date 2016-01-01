BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment in 2016. The group consists of four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.
YG Entertainment's Girl Group
Source: BLACKPINK Instagram
BLACKPINK's debut single album Square One was released in August 2016, featuring the hit songs Whistle and Boombayah. Since then, they have released several successful albums and singles
Record Hits
Source: BLACKPINK Instagram
BLACKPINK has achieved significant success in both South Korea and the international music scene. The group has collaborated with Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez
Global Phenomena
Source: BLACKPINK Instagram
Each member of BLACKPINK has embarked on solo journeys throughout their career. Here are some notable examples
Solo Journeys For The Members
Source: BLACKPINK Instagram
Jennie was the first member of BLACKPINK to debut as a solo artist. In 2018, she released her first single, Solo, which topped the charts in South Korea and became a hit in several other countries
Jennie
Source: Jennie Instagram
Jisoo made her acting debut in 2021 with Snowdrop. The drama was well-received, and Jisoo's performance was praised by both critics and audiences. Her singer solo debut came about in 2023 with ME
Jisoo
Source: Jisoo Instagram
Rosé made her solo debut in March 2021 with the release of her single album R. The album featured two songs, On The Ground and Gone, which showcased Rosé's vocal abilities
Rosé
Source: Rosé Instagram
In 2021, Lisa made her solo debut with the release of her single album LALISA which includes the title track of the same name and B-side Money. It was a massive hit globally ensuring a successful debut
Lisa
Source: Lisa Instagram
BLACKPINK's solo journeys have allowed each member to showcase their individual talents and unique style, and fans have been thrilled to see them shine in their own light
Fan Reaction
Source: BLACKPINK Instagram
The group is set to headline Coachella in April 2023, becoming the first K-pop girl group to do so!
Upcoming News
Source: BLACKPINK Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations