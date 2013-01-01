Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013. The group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook
They are known for their high-energy performances, meaningful lyrics, and social commentary on topics such as mental health, self-love, and societal pressures
Several BTS members have pursued solo activities outside of the group. Here's a brief look
RM has released solo mixtapes under the name Rap Monster and RM, including "RM" (2015) and "mono" (2018). He has also collaborated with other artists, such as Wale, Younha, and Lil Nas X
Jin released his first solo song, Awake, on BTS' 2016 album Wings. He has since debuted solo with ‘The Astronaut’ featuring British band Coldplay
SUGA has released several solo mixtapes under the name Agust D, including "Agust D" (2016) and D-2 (2020). He has also collaborated with other artists, such as IU and Halsey
J-Hope released his first solo song, Mama, on BTS’ 2016 album Wings. He has also released a solo mixtape, "Hope World" (2018) followed by a debut with ‘Jack In The Box’ in 2022
Jimin has released several solo songs with BTS, including Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017), and Filter (2020). He released his first solo album FACE in March 2023
V has released solo songs with BTS, including Stigma (2016) and Singularity (2018). He has also sung the OSTs for the K-dramas Hwarang and Itaewon Class
Jungkook has released several solo songs with BTS, including Begin (2016), Euphoria (2018), My Time (2020) and Dreamers (2022)
