Heading 3

Solo Songs by BTS Members 

Sugandha Srivastava

April 3, 2023

Entertainment

Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013. The group consists of seven members: RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook

Bangtan Boys

Source: BTS Instagram 

They are known for their high-energy performances, meaningful lyrics, and social commentary on topics such as mental health, self-love, and societal pressures

Inspirational Group 

Source: BTS Instagram 

Several BTS members have pursued solo activities outside of the group. Here's a brief look

BTS Members’ Solo Journeys 

Source: BTS Instagram 

RM has released solo mixtapes under the name Rap Monster and RM, including "RM" (2015) and "mono" (2018). He has also collaborated with other artists, such as Wale, Younha, and Lil Nas X

RM

Source: BTS Instagram 

Jin released his first solo song, Awake, on BTS' 2016 album Wings. He has since debuted solo with ‘The Astronaut’ featuring British band Coldplay

Jin

Source: BTS Instagram 

SUGA has released several solo mixtapes under the name Agust D, including "Agust D" (2016) and D-2 (2020). He has also collaborated with other artists, such as IU and Halsey

SUGA

Source: BTS Instagram 

J-Hope released his first solo song, Mama, on BTS’ 2016 album Wings. He has also released a solo mixtape, "Hope World" (2018) followed by a debut with ‘Jack In The Box’ in 2022

J-Hope

Source: BTS Instagram 

Jimin has released several solo songs with BTS, including Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017), and Filter (2020). He released his first solo album FACE in March 2023

Jimin

Source: BTS Instagram 

V has released solo songs with BTS, including Stigma (2016) and Singularity (2018). He has also sung the OSTs for the K-dramas Hwarang and Itaewon Class 

V

Source: BTS Instagram 

Jungkook has released several solo songs with BTS, including Begin (2016), Euphoria (2018), My Time (2020) and Dreamers (2022)

Jungkook

Source: BTS Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here