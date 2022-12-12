Heading 3
Son Ye Jin’s beautiful appearances
Ayushi Agrawal
DEC 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Glistening with every move, she knows what looks the best on her
Sparkling
Image: News1
Image: News1
Cute
The pink long cardigan over the yellow mid-thigh dress, we like how less demanding it is.
Image: News1
Son Ye Jin seems to be gearing up for some heavy business in this look.
Ready for work
Image: News1
Laid back as ever, her wedding appearances are just as charming.
Among the flowers
Image: News1
She can pull off this look with ease, enchanting everyone in the room.
Business casual
Image: News1
A stark contrast in the front and back necklines of her outfit, she manages to keep it interesting.
Difference
Image: News1
Trail
A flowy piece of white follows her in this beautiful number.
Marching ahead, she is level-headed and right on track.
Confident
Image: News1
Image: News1
Going with a simple make-up, her outfit does all the talking in this one.
Daring
Image: News1
She is down to get things done in this look.
Smart
