Son Ye Jin’s beautiful appearances

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Glistening with every move, she knows what looks the best on her

Sparkling

Image: News1

Image: News1

Cute

The pink long cardigan over the yellow mid-thigh dress, we like how less demanding it is.

Image: News1

Son Ye Jin seems to be gearing up for some heavy business in this look.

Ready for work

Image: News1

Laid back as ever, her wedding appearances are just as charming.

Among the flowers

Image: News1

She can pull off this look with ease, enchanting everyone in the room.

Business casual

Image: News1

A stark contrast in the front and back necklines of her outfit, she manages to keep it interesting.

Difference

Image: News1

Trail

A flowy piece of white follows her in this beautiful number.

Marching ahead, she is level-headed and right on track.

Confident

Image: News1

Image: News1

Going with a simple make-up, her outfit does all the talking in this one.

Daring

Image: News1

She is down to get things done in this look.

Smart

