MAR 06, 2023
Sonam-Alia: Celebs Who Are Vegan
Bollywood’s Big B is a vegan and has given up non-vegetarian food
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The new mommy in B’town is a vegan too. She leaves no stone unturned in her strive towards fitness
Sonam Kapoor
The actor turned a vegetarian with his wife in 2019
Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish Deshmukh
Malaika chose to become a vegan a few years ago and she said that it has helped a lot in staying fit
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi turned a vegetarian in 2020 during the lockdown period
Alia Bhatt believes that vegetarian food is a way to a healthy life
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Shraddha Kapoor became a vegan in 2019
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
“Going vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made. I have more energy, I feel healthier, and I'm so happy that no animals had to suffer for my meals” - said the actress
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Sonakshi credits veganism for her complete transformation
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Neha Dhupia chose to be a vegetarian to feel more energetic and keep her weight in control
Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha Dhupia
