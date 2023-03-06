Heading 3

MAR 06, 2023

Sonam-Alia: Celebs Who Are Vegan

Bollywood’s Big B is a vegan and has given up non-vegetarian food 

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram 

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 


The new mommy in B’town is a vegan too. She leaves no stone unturned in her strive towards fitness 

Sonam Kapoor


The actor turned a vegetarian with his wife in 2019

Image: Genelia Deshmukh Instagram 

Riteish Deshmukh 

Malaika chose to become a vegan a few years ago and she said that it has helped a lot in staying fit 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram 

Malaika Arora

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi turned a vegetarian in 2020 during the lockdown period 

Alia Bhatt believes that vegetarian food is a way to a healthy life

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt

Shraddha Kapoor became a vegan in 2019

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor

“Going vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made. I have more energy, I feel healthier, and I'm so happy that no animals had to suffer for my meals” - said the actress 

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Anushka Sharma 

Sonakshi credits veganism for her complete transformation 

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram 

Sonakshi Sinha

Neha Dhupia chose to be a vegetarian to feel more energetic and keep her weight in control

Image: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia

